Commissioner Tim Dolan is not seeking reelection after health scare
Staff reports
Races are on for four seats on the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners, as filings for office closed May 31.
Two incumbents, Barb Burandt and Raeanne Danielowski, face challengers and two other commissioner seats are open, with races in each.
In District 3, Commissioner Tim Dolan, of Elk River, did not file for reelection, and two people are running for that seat: Gregg Felber and Mark Swanson.
Dolan issued a statement on June 2 saying he suffered a nearly fatal ascending aortic dissection on May 17.
“With the help of the incredible staff, doctors, nurses, and surgeons at North Memorial Hospital I made it through almost 12 hours of open heart surgery, beating some very long odds,” he said. “I have loved serving alongside my colleagues, staff and friends for the last 6 years as one of your County Commissioners. It was an honor to work with all of them to help make Sherburne County an even better community for us all.”
In his statement he announced was not seeking re-election.
“I need to spend this next several months concentrating on my family, physical recovery, and living a healthier life,” he said. “Thank you for giving me the honor of serving as your Commissioner.”
In District 4, where Commissioner Felix Schmiesing announced his retirement, five people are running: Gary Gray, Jerome “Lefty” Kleis, Carol Lewis, Eric Meyer and Kari Watkins.
In District 1, Burandt is being challenged by Andrew Hulse, and in District 2, Danielowski will face challenger Paul Fanberg.
Sherburne County Auditor/Treasurer Diane Arnold is also being challenged, by Chad Westberg.
Here’s a rundown of the Sherburne County filings.
Sherburne County Commissioner District 1
Barbara Burandt, Elk River, incumbent
Andrew Hulse, Elk River
Sherburne County Commissioner District 2
Raeanne Danielowski, Big Lake, incumbent
Paul Fanberg, Elk River
Sherburne County Commissioner District 3
Gregg Felber, Big Lake
Mark Swanson, Becker
Sherburne County Commissioner District 4
Gary Gray, Clear Lake
Jerome “Lefty” Kleis, Clear Lake
Carol Lewis, St. Cloud
Eric Meyer, St. Cloud
Kari Watkins, St. Cloud
Sherburne County Auditor/Treasurer
Diane Arnold, Clear Lake, incumbent
Chad Westberg, Elk River
Running unopposed are Sherburne County Recorder Michelle Ashe, Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott, Sherburne County Attorney Kathleen Heaney, and candidates for Sherburne Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor, Christine Jurek in District 2 and Jason Selvog in District 4.
