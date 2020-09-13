Quite a ride for new jet ski owner, but not on a lake

by Jim Boyle
Editor
The proud new owner of a used Jet Ski crashed it quite possibly before he even got to try it out on a lake.
An Elk River Police officer at about 2:12 a.m. on Sept. 4 observed the personal watercraft tipped on its side in the parking lot of the Holiday gas station on Business Center Drive. Based on the skid mark left on the nearby highway, the watercraft tipped over on eastbound Highway 10 and then was pulled into the parking lot in the 13000 block of Business Center Drive, according to Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz.
The officer contacted the registered owner to learn that person had sold the machine a year or two ago. The officer then contacted the party whom the registered owner sold the watercraft to, and he stated he had just sold it, and the trailer, in the last 24 hours to a party he only knew as Ken.
The only contact information provided was an email address that proved to be invalid when a message was attempted to be sent. The watercraft and trailer were righted and pushed into a parking spot by officers. A store employee was notified of situation.
Kluntz said he was not aware if the new owner was ever located.
Dispute over parking job in handicap stall leads to assault
A 38-year-old Otsego man and employee of Auto Zone in Elk River was assaulted between 6 and 7 p.m. on Sept. 2 after an argument over the assailant parking in a handicap parking stall.
The suspect was a 38-year-old Elk River man, Kluntz said.
The victim reported the man came to the business in the 18000 block of Zane Street, and the dispute over illegally parking escalated with suspect slapping the victim in the face.
Police located the suspect at his residence. He admitted to the argument over the handicap space but did not admit to hitting the victim. Suspect was taken into custody for assault and transported to jail where he was booked and released.
Hit-and-run crash involves ‘scared’ 14-year-old driver
Elk River Police are investigating a case of hit-and-run involving a 14-year-old girl who was reportedly driving a 2013 Ford Edge.
Based on witness reports, police believe the teenager struck a 1999 Oldsmobile Bravada and then parked a few spots away.
The 57-year-old Elk River man and owner of the Oldsmobile was told by a witness of the girl and the vehicle that hit his automobile in the 700 block of Sixth Street.
The Ford had damage to the front end, passenger side headlight, and front bumper area, and an officer located pieces of a vehicle left at the scene that came off the suspect vehicle. One piece appeared to be a plastic piece off a headlight, and it was an exact fit to the damaged Ford.
A witness reportedly spoke with driver of the Ford Edge, who appeared scared and parked her vehicle. Police are attempting to reach the registered owner of the vehicle.
Bela Salon and Spa burglarized
A 41-year-old Zimmerman woman reported that Bela Salon and Spa was burglarized on Sept. 2.
There had been an alarm overnight but the business was found to be secure by officers who descended on the business. The key holder chose not to respond, Kluntz said.
An employee called at 8:11 a.m. the next day to report the register’s cash drawer tipped over and change scattered on the floor.
Officers cleared the business and detectives responded to process the scene. Nearly $300 in cash was believed to have been taken from the business in the 19000 Highway 169.
Driver tested after arrest for controlled substance DWI
Charges are pending against a 20-year-old Elk River man for an alleged controlled substance crime.
Elk River Police received a report about 2 a.m. on Sept. 9 that a dark gray Chrysler 300 with a temporary tag and dealer plates struck several vehicles in the parking lot in the 17400 block of Zane Street.
Officers located the vehicle and upon speaking with the occupants detected signs of impairment in the driver. Drugs were also found in the car, including methamphetamine. He was ultimately arrested for a controlled substance DWI and transported to the hospital for a blood draw pursuant to a search warrant, and then transported back to the female passenger’s residence. Police are waiting for those results before charging.
