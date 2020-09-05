The city’s share of property taxes collected are used for a number of things. They fund the police department, the fire department and the street department — three essential areas in every city.
They also fund several items that generate a lot of positive feedback from citizens. I am talking about our compost site, the annual fireworks display and our summer Riverfront concert series.
The compost site is located next to our Public Works facility. It provides a place for all Elk River residents to bring their grass clippings, leaves and tree branches. Without this facility many people that live in the urban area of the city would not have a place to dispose of such items. There is no charge for use of this service for Elk River citizens. You just need to obtain a pass key card to be able to get in and out of the facility. This site helps keep our city clean by providing a place to get rid of this debris and keeps grass clippings out of our stormwater drains.
Until a couple years ago the annual fireworks display always took place on the 4th of July. I remember as a kid spending the entire Fourth at Lake Orono, watching the ski show, enjoying great food and then closing the day with the fireworks.
We now have Elk RiverFest on the first Saturday of July so the fireworks are now part of that celebration. Donations from businesses to pay for the fireworks hit a snag a few years after the local Chamber of Commerce stepped away from running the 4th of July event. I convinced the City Council to put a line item in the budget to pay for the fireworks each year, eliminating the drama as to whether the event would happen. Elk River people are very passionate about the fireworks. It is an annual tradition that has been in place for a very long time.
The third item that generates tons of positive feedback is our Riverfront Concert series. The Bank of Elk River is our lone corporate sponsor for the concerts and they contribute a large percentage of the cost of the concerts. Our Park and Recreation Department has done an excellent job bringing in high quality bands that draw large crowds. Of course, those crowds were not present this summer because of the virus, but I expect that next summer we will again be back in the 1,500-2,000 range for number of people every Thursday night.
In today’s world there are so many negatives. The compost site, the fireworks and the concerts are at least three positives everyone in Elk River can point to. Let’s hope these three things remain part of our community for a very long time. — Elk River Mayor John Dietz
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.