by Jim Boyle
Editor
Sam Stockman is a baseball player by nature, but he fits in perfectly with all the hockey players training at Two Brothers Hockey in Elk River.
He is after all a hockey goalie, but when given a choice of the two sports he’d rather be on a mound pitching. The Elk River High School junior is verbally committed to the University of Utah Utes baseball team, where the left hander plans to work on his fastball and other pitches in his arsenal. Any success he has throwing — or hitting — will have roots back to Elk River where he has played sports and trained hard with Ben Jaremko of Two Brothers to give him a competitive advantage over opposing players.
So far, he’s made all-conference as a freshman and sophomore for baseball and all-conference as a sophomore for hockey.
Earlier in life he helped his youth baseball team to a state championship on a 13 an under team. In addition to playing locally and for Elk River High School, Stockman plays on a club baseball team called the Minnesota Icemen that will compete at a Perfect Game World Championships next fall which is a pro scouted event.
Stockman was kind enough to fill out a questionnaire from the Star News after a recent visit to the newspaper’s office.
Favorite sport?
I have always loved both sports, but if I had to choose a sport it would be baseball because that is what has always come most natural to me.
What are your thoughts on the growth of this Two Brothers training program and its future now that it has a home attached to Elk River’s event center?
I think it is a huge step for Two Brothers Hockey because it makes pairing lifting with ice sessions a lot easier along with a more centralized location in the community. It also allows for more development in the speed and agility side of us as athletes because we are able to use the new turf field house in the Furniture and Thing Event Center.
Take me back to when you first started training with Ben.
I first started training with Ben the fall of my 8th grade year doing weightlifting stuff in the high school weight room, then COVID hit and put a halt to my workouts. Once it opened up in the event center I jumped at the chance to work with him again because he does such a great job developing not only athletes but developing us into good people as well.
What gave you the willingness to make the commitment and to follow through?
College baseball was always a dream of mine and I dedicated myself with the support of people like Ben at Two Brothers Hockey to make that dream a reality. From the beginning of the recruiting process for me I told myself along with people close to me that when I had found the right place I would know, and when I visited Utah, met the coaching staff and players, and saw the campus, I knew I had found where I wanted to not only play baseball but live, go to school, and make more lifelong memories.
Tell me the things you have done to train, describing your summers, the school year and in-season training regimens.
My training usually takes place year-round. In the summer I play baseball with the Minnesota Icemen and I travel a lot and Ben works with me to make sure I continue to develop even though I am out of town a lot.
I continue to lift through the fall and winter during hockey season. I usually take about 2-3 months off of baseball things to make sure my arm is healthy and fully rested during the season.
I start ramping my throwing program back up in early January where I go through a throwing program with my club team the Minnesota Icemen. Then I play high school baseball for Elk River High School.
In season Ben makes sure that I am well rested for days that I pitch while also making sure that I maintain and also gain muscle during the process; he puts a heavy emphasis on explosiveness and mobility that translate very well to the baseball field.
Tell me about Four on Four Fridays.
It is an awesome environment for me to succeed because I am surrounded by people with very similar goals and also want me to succeed as well. I have made lifelong friendships through Two Brothers Hockey and will remember these events for a long time.
What has been the overall impact of training?
The training with Ben has done wonders for me, I have seen a jump in my velocity on the mound up about 5 or 6 mph along with seeing results at the plate as well.
As far as hockey goes I feel more explosive on my edges and also feel as though I am more flexible. I think this has had a huge impact on my recruitment to Utah because it helped me fill the profile that colleges are looking for in an athlete, and the biggest thing college coaches told me I needed to work on was to just get bigger and stronger, and that is what Ben has done such a good job helping me do.
What else would you like me to know?
I can’t thank Ben and Two Brothers Hockey enough for the time and effort he has put into my development as a hockey player, baseball player, and as a person.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.