More than 100,000 people in the United States are waiting for an organ donor right now, according to the Health Resources and Service Administration. Each donation is impactful — a single donor can save eight lives and enhance over 75 more.

For National Donate Life Month in April, Dr. Thomas Leventhal with the University of Minnesota Medical School talks about the importance of organ donation, misconceptions, and how people can make a difference.

