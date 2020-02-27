Ashley Hanson
Elk River
Birthdate: Feb. 29, 1988
Age: I am 32 and 8
What’s the best thing about being a leapling?
The best part about being a leaping is when I have a “real” birthday, my family makes it a big deal. We always celebrate with trips or extra special things planned.
What’s the worst thing?
The worst thing is not having a real birthday every year. Even though I still celebrate, it’s just not the same on the off years. Also, I will never have a golden birthday. I would have to live 116 years to have a “29th.”
If you could pick a different birthday, would you? Why or why not?
No way! I love the uniqueness of my birthday! It’s fun to joke with people about being forever young!
Any memorable birthday celebrations or fun leap year stories?
Both of my kids were due the end of February on leap years (four years apart). I hoped and prayed that we could share a birthday, but they had other plans and were both born two weeks early. The chances of both a mom and her baby being born on leap year is extremely rare.
Sarah Cooley
Otsego
Birthdate: Feb. 29, 1980
Age: 40! Or 10 in leap years. Double digits this time!
What’s the best thing about being a leapling?
Everything! I love having something so unique about me, and when people find out about it, they always get a smile on their face!
What’s the worst thing?
Nothing!
If you could pick a different birthday, would you? Why or why not?
Nope! I’ll keep the 29th, thank you! I love being unique.
Any memorable birthday celebrations or fun leap year stories?
My music students at Otsego Elementary always love celebrating with me, which is very fun. This year is going to be the best though, because I’m spending it in Walt Disney World!
Kassandra Angrimson
Elk River and Cambridge
Birthdate: Feb. 29, 2004
Age: I will be turning 16 in “normal” years and 4 years old in leap years.
What’s the best thing about being a leapling?
The best thing about being a leapling is watching people’s reactions when I tell them that I am only 3 years old. I then have to explain that I am a leapling and my birthday happens once every four years.
What’s the worst thing?
The worst thing about being a leapling is signing up for anything online. Whether it’s social media platforms or just signing up for coupons at Panera, sometimes they don’t offer my birthday as an option.
If you could pick a different birthday, would you? Why or why not?
I love my birthday. I wouldn’t change it for the world! It’s kind of like a “bragging right” for me. Being born on a leap year is the interesting fact I share with the class on the first day of school.
Marissa Stelzer
Big Lake
Birthdate: Feb. 29, 1992
Age: I am currently 27. Factoring in a leap year I’m 6 years old.
What’s the best thing about being a leapling?
The best thing about being born on a leap year is being forever young.
What’s the worst thing?
There are several nuances to being born on a leap year. When entering in a birthday online to sign up for things you sometimes need to scroll over to the year first otherwise it won’t let you do it in order of month, date, year. People always ask so many questions about leap year. My husband thinks that he only needs to get me a gift once every four years! Haha!
If you could pick a different birthday, would you? Why or why not?
I would probably pick a different day that occurs every year and doesn’t fall on an odd day or holiday.
Any memorable birthday celebrations or fun leap year stories?
Not yet, but I am currently trying to convince my husband that it’s my golden birthday this year. Technically my golden birthday is when I turn 29, but there is no 29th next year.
Lilliana Henry
Elk River
Birthdate: Feb. 29, 2008
Age: 12 this year or 3 as a leapling.
What’s the best thing about being a leapling?
I get to say to everyone that I’m smarter than them even though I’m only 3.
What’s the worst thing?
Being told that I’m too young to be in 6th grade or getting told that I’m a really big 3 year old.
If you could pick a different birthday, would you? Why or why not?
I love my birthday because it comes only every 4 years and not many people have the same birthday as me.
Any memorable birthday celebrations or fun leap year stories?
In second grade my mom made me a shirt that said ‘Let’s Leap Into Leap Year’ with a cute little frog on it and she bought a ton of donuts and stacked them to look like a cake for breakfast.
Jessica Larson
Elk River
Birthdate: Feb. 29, 1972. My mom’s due date was Jan. 29, 1972. I was her firstborn; the doctor told her it was normal for the baby to be a few weeks late.
Age: I will turn 48, it’s my 12th real birthday.
What is the best thing about being a leapling?
The best thing about my birthday is that on the three years it doesn’t come, I got to celebrate my birthday twice. My mom wanted to keep my birthday in February, so we celebrated it on the 28th, and for some reason my grandmother insisted that it needed to be celebrated on March 1. I would get gifts and birthday wishes on both days. It was a little confusing as a child; I thought everyone had two days of birthday fun.
What’s the worst thing?
The worst thing is on the years I don’t have a real birthday, my friend doesn’t wish me a happy birthday. She would say, “It’s not your birthday.”
I also noticed on some online applications, it doesn’t allow you to enter the 29th for when it asks to enter your birthday.
If you could pick a different birthday, would you? Why or why not?
I wouldn’t pick a different day. It’s fun to say that this is my 12th real birthday.
Any memorable birthday celebrations or fun Leap Year stories?
One of the best stories is when I was turning 24 and my friends had surprised me with a birthday party. It was fun because the theme was a 6-year-old princess birthday party. It was great to see how many of my friends were creative in the gifts they gave. All my birthday cards were cards saying today I turned 6 years old, lol.
One of my mom’s favorite stories she had told me was when I was 8 years old and I was throwing a fit at the shopping mall and she tells me “Jessica Ann! Stop acting like a 2-year-old,” and me being a smartie pants, replies back, “Well, Mom, you said I only had two real birthdays!” She had to turn away as she had to laugh. She thought it was a clever answer, but mind you I still was in trouble.
