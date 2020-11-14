Pursuit and standoff with gunfire comes to peaceful end near Zimmerman

by Jim Boyle
Editor
A police pursuit that started in St. Francis, included standoffs and gunfire, came to a peaceful end in Livonia Township at 10:54 a.m. on Nov. 14.
Sherburne County Sheriff’s Department deputies were on the receiving end of the the suspect’s surrender, according to a press release from the Office of Sheriff Joel Brott.
The ordeal in its entirety, however, was anything but peaceful.
At about 9:47 a.m. that morning an officer with the St. Francis Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle due to a traffic violation at Ambassador Boulevard NW and Quicksilver Street NW in the city of St. Francis, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Department press release.
Authorities say the vehicle fled from law enforcement through multiple jurisdictions. While fleeing, the suspect fired a firearm multiple times at law enforcement, according to a release sent from the Office of Anoka County Sheriff James Stuart.
During the incident, the St. Francis Police Department, Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, and multiple other agencies assisted as the suspect continued to flee.
In the area of 245th Avenue and 101st Street NW in Livonia Township, the vehicle crashed, and the suspect again fired at law enforcement. An Anoka County Sheriff’s Office deputy returned fire.
The suspect later exited the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. There were no injuries to law enforcement as a result of this incident, Anoka County authorities reported.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will be conducting the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.
No additional information will be by the sheriff’s offices at this time.
The incident lit up the Anoka County Police Clips page while it was going on with reports of a stand-off situation. The suspect was barricaded in a vehicle, according to the information posted on the social media site.
According to the Minnesota Public Safety Monitoring page, Anoka County and the St Francis police were involved in a vehicle pursuit into Elk River on County Road 33, and shots had been fired from the vehicle at officers, according to the Minnesota Public Safety monitoring page.
The suspect reportedly said he had a pound of meth in the vehicle, had threatened suicide and said he would come out shooting at the appointed time of 10:37 a.m.
He reportedly came out of his truck and was cooperating, walking back toward responders at 10:53 a.m., and was taken into custody at 10:54 a.m., according to the Police Clips report.
Shots were reportedly fired at three different locations, according to the information on Anoka County Police Clips. Squads were sent to check those areas.
