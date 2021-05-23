by Greg Artman, Elk River American Legion, adjutant
Special to the Star News
Harold “Bud” Adams worked in a law firm and a Western Auto store after graduating from high school in January 1942. But the moment he turned 18 that fall, he did not hesitate to enlist in the U.S. Army Air Corps.
Adams’ three-year, 24-day military career started at Hamilton Field in San Francisco, California, where he was in processed and received minimal training. He was then on a commercial ship bound for the South Pacific. There was a big push to get a lot of men to the South Pacific fast.
He first found himself working in administration, performing duties on the island of New Caledonia. After the U.S. Air Force was formed from separation of the U.S. Army, his new duties put him in the communication field where his job was to do the coding of the paperwork on each and every flight from the island they occupied. Adams was assigned to Admiral Halsey’s Comm SoPAC Jungle Air Force unit starting on Espiritu Santo Island where the South Pacific campaign started.
After the Marines would take an island, the Seabees would construct runways and airbases for the Jungle Air Force unit to fly missions from. There were B-24s and P-38s constantly flying combat missions, keeping Adams very occupied with his duties. The island-hopping campaign put him on several islands, including the Solomon Island Guadalcanal campaign, New Guinea and finally Morotai Island. It was on Morotai Island where Adams experienced two life-changing events.
The island roads were constructed of white coral. They looked nice, but had two very dangerous qualities, Adams said: They lit up at night in the moonlight and were very slippery when raining.
Adams was awoken to an air raid siren one night and he made his way to a bunker foxhole. They were bombing everything along the shiny coral road. He made it to his foxhole in time; unfortunately, he raised his head above cover and a bomb exploded just outside of his bunker.
He received wounds to his head and face from shrapnel, rocks and dirt. Adams said he believes it was through God’s grace that his injuries were serious but not life-threatening. He received a Purple Heart for the incident. Adams returned to his duty the very next day, bandaged and looking rough, but he never left his duty.
It wasn’t long after that when he was traveling back to his station in a jeep along the coral road in the rain, coming from the island’s Navy mess hall. The jeep slid off the road about 10 feet, stopping up against a palm tree. After getting out, they realized the tree stopped them from careening over a cliff into an Army encampment of billeted unaware soldiers. He felt God’s grace again.
Adams returned home to Minnesota after two years and 11 months overseas as a master sergeant.
After returning home, Adams got a job working for a theater company, as movies theaters were sprouting up everywhere. The Pioneer Theatre Company assigned him to work in Iowa, where he met his wife, Vivian. After seven years of managing theaters, the boss asked him to move again to another town in Iowa to manage another theater. There was no interest in moving again. When he returned to Minneapolis to discuss, the boss was pretty adamant that he should accept the position and make the move. Adams recalled being told the job market was really tough and he shouldn’t risk his position.
While home in the cities, though, Adams was introduced through a friend to a man who had a furniture operation northwest of the cities in a town called Elk River. Full of ambition and seven years of experience successfully marketing and running theaters when he met with the Dare family, he was instantly hired. On his return trip back to Iowa, he stopped and visited with his new ex-boss to give him notice. The boss was stunned.
In 1952 Adams and his family settled in Elk River on Sixth Street, where he still resides. He worked for the Dare family for 11 years before purchasing the furniture business from them. It grew in size to where he had to buy a warehouse where eventually the whole operation moved.
Adams has been a member of the American Legion for 74 years. When asked the reason for joining the Legion, he was quick to reply: “Because of what they do for veterans,” period. Adams shared that he is very proud of Post 112 and Commander Tom Kulkay’s leadership through the post’s turbulent times of the past 10 years.
When asked what more Post 112 could do for him and other post members, his response was, “This right here — the physical contact and outreach.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.