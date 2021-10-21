Edina Realty sponsored a pumpkin patch on Saturday, Oct. 9 at its Otsego offices, 8690 Parson Ave., located across from Target. There was perfect weather for games, treats, a drawing, a bounce house, ice cream and a pumpkin giveaway while a generous supply of them lasted.

Cold Stone Creamery provided free ice cream offers. Edina Realty agents, Culver’s, Cold Stone, the Star News, the Wright County Sheriff’s office, volunteers, and the community made the event a huge success, event organizers said.

