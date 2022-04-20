by Jim Boyle
Editor
The oft-heard cries for a coffee shop in downtown Elk River have finally been heard.
Or have they?
Lowell 10 Partners has proposed a Caribou Cabin, a quaint coffee shop featuring only drive-thru and walk-up service on the southeast intersection of Highway 10 and Lowell Avenue.
It would be similar to the one in Big Lake that opened in 2019, which includes patio seating but no indoor seating like traditional retail coffee shops that downtown merchants and the community have longed for.
The Elk River proposal needs a zone change from downtown district to planned unit development from the city to get the green light to proceed.
The Elk River Planning Commission, an advisory board to the council, wrestled with the potential impact on traffic on Lowell Avenue and Highway 10 from the proposed 625-square-foot drive-thru Caribou Cabin.
The pint-sized Caribou would be located in the existing parking lot of Perpetual Health Alliance — the former home of the Elk River Area School District offices. The building would sit on the far edge of the property along Lowell Avenue, between the wellness cooperative and Charlie Brown’s gas station on the west side of Lowell, after the parking lot and grassy area on the east side of Lowell would be cut in half to make two distinct parking lots and entrance/exits for Caribou and Perpetual Health Alliance.
The number of parking spaces (37) would be maintained. The parking lot with the Caribou Cabin has been drawn up to include a drive-thru capable of queueing 9-10 cars at once.
Ultimately, the planning commission unanimously recommended the project for approval of the necessary zone change from downtown district to planned unit development to the Elk River City Council, provided the council take a good hard look at what impact the business would have on traffic congestion at Highway 10 and Lowell Avenue. They directed staff to have a traffic study done before presenting the proposal to the council at one of its upcoming meetings.
Commission Member Rob Rydberg expressed the greatest opposition to the location due to traffic concerns, while Commissioner Member Eric Johnson expressed his comfort with the proposal based on staff’s review and a desire to make the most of the highway frontage that is now being lost to a parking lot.
“I just see a congestion problem that just isn’t going to quit,” Rydberg said. “I love the idea of a drive-thru coffee shop, but maybe this isn’t the spot with all the congestion it’s going to create.”
Johnson said any business that would locate in this spot will have the same problem.
“Maybe it’s a spot that just can’t be built, basically, without making something different out of the whole site,” Rydberg said.
Need for PUD gives city more leeway to guide development
It was noted the commission is often obliged to approve proposals if they meet certain standards, but with the need for a PUD the city has more control than it normally would over what can be approved for a site.
Zack Carlton, the city’s planning manager, suggested the traffic study as a means to get consensus. He told the commission they could bring the matter back to the planning commission or send it straight to the council once the study is done. They elected to send it to the council.
Carlton said staff said they agreed that traffic will be an issue at Lowell Avenue and Highway 10, but not enough to warrant comment as part of the review. He said they were more focused on the internal circulation and functions of access.
“We wanted as much stacking internally as possible,” Carlton said, noting that the ordinance calls for five and the design offers nearly twice as much.
City staff also looked at the entrance/exit from the site.
“We reviewed it,” he said. “Do we see it as a significant challenge to the success or safety of the site? In our review, we did not. It’s a valid point to bring up, though.”
Staff found the proposal consistent with both standards and the comprehensive plan. Johnson said he was comfortable with the proposal.
“I don’t see many more than 10 vehicles in a drive-thru in town,” he said. “I am comfortable with the site layout.”
Developer calls the location ideal
Lowell 10 Partners, the developer, in its project narrative, said its proposal will bring a high-demand and long-desired business asset to downtown Elk River and the city’s main east-west corridor, Highway 10. The development group believes the project would serve a complementary use at complementary peak demand hours, based on the group’s research and discussions with adjacent businesses.
“Upon project completion, the business will not only serve the downtown area, it will also act as an anchor and draw to this area of the city, benefiting not only residents that patronize the business, but also the entire community through its generation of substantial taxable sales that will contribute a considerable amount of regional dollars to your local option sales tax initiatives,” according to the overview of the project narrative in the planning commission packet.
The building would house employees, storage and production, and be located centrally on the parcel, as to preserve site circulation and parking, developers stated. The proposed project would be staffed by three to six employees at any given time. Hours of operation would be 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Staffing levels would fluctuate based on sales volume during peak and off-peak hours. If physically capable and appropriate, staff would be encouraged to utilize off-site public parking.
The site would continue to serve as a shared parking facility for the proposed development, as well as the adjacent businesses to the east. To better facilitate site circulation and mitigate traffic conflicts, a decision was made to split the lot utilizing the two existing Lowell Avenue access points.
Drive-thru traffic would enter through the northern access point, and either enter the drive-thru queue, or continue to a parking space. The southern access would serve parking exclusively.
Downtown business owner spoke at public hearing on March 22
Deb Leedahl, owner of Kemper Drug at 323 Jackson Ave., was the lone person to speak at the public hearing. She asked the commission to consider the potential ramification on traffic and the needs of the downtown.
“As a downtown business owner I am thrilled to see businesses looking to come to downtown,” she said. “That’s always good for all of us.”
Personally, she has concerns over traffic flow of an area that is in the middle of her route to work at the downtown pharmacy.
“I currently see traffic congestion concerns with people coming off of Highway 10 and out of Charlie Brown’s gas,” she said. “It’s not directed traffic. ... It creates confusion. It might exacerbate what I already see.”
Leedahl also asked the city to consider what the community wants for its downtown.
“In the past ... we have talked about the downtown and the value of destination businesses and opportunities to bring businesses to bring people to downtown and help them stay there to take advantage of neighboring businesses and amenities,” she said. “This is doing the opposite. It is encouraging people to drive in and immediately leave.
“This might create a perception of congestion and it might deter people from taking Lowell Avenue into downtown to access the parking lot.”
She also questioned whether it would deter someone from opening a sit-down coffee shop in downtown that would benefit other businesses.
“I’m not saying I am for or against,” she said. “(I’m) just giving you some things to consider.”
Project aligns with comp plan, project developer says
Developers believe the project aligns well with Elk River’s newly adopted comprehensive plan, which includes the promotion of outlot development.
“Outlot development in underutilized parking areas helps maximize development potential while decreasing the visual impact of surface lots within commercial development,” Lowell 10 Partners stated. “Outlot development can help screen parking areas and provide a more enclosed pedestrian environment.”
Lowell 10 Partners also believes the project strikes a balance between the two unique but equally important purposes of the downtown development district.
“The Main Street and Jackson Avenue corridors appeal to a more pedestrian-centric traffic with the feel of a modern downtown with a firm grasp of its historic roots,” documents from the developer state. “These corridors feature street parking, wide sidewalks, and zero lot line development. The second corridor within the Downtown District is U.S. Highway 10. The businesses located on this corridor have a unique balancing act of appealing largely to automotive traffic, while also helping welcome and transition that regional traffic into downtown’s commercial district.”
