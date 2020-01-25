Pucks in the Pit played on after the storm

Organizers, who moved the hockey tournament — the lone holdover from Shiver Elk River — to Hockey Day Minnesota, didn’t let a snow emergency stop them
by Jim Boyle
Editor
An Elk River High School girls basketball game was postponed due to this past Friday’s snowstorm. A regional knowledge bowl planned for the following day on Jan. 18 at Elk River High School was postponed too. So was a puzzle-making contest at Elk River United Methodist Church in Elk River that same afternoon.
Pucks in the Pit, however, was on.
No matter that the Elk River Streets Department was immersed in digging city streets out of the latest winter storm. Organizers of the daylong event got out their cellphones and began calling everybody they knew who had a heart to help and just as importantly a snow thrower, a four-wheeler with an attachment or heavy duty truck with a plow on the front of it.
“If we had to shovel it all, the tournament would have never been able to happen,” said Robin Skinner, of the Three Rivers Community Foundation that organized the 10-team tournament.
Skinner was instrumental in keeping the tournament alive, as it was the lone holdover of Shiver Elk River, a community chill-a-bration hosted by the Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce until this year. The chamber had decided last year to discontinue the fundraiser that had people from all over the Elk River area crazily jumping into the freezing waters of Lake Orono for the causes of their choice. The Sherburne County Area United Way has agreed to take it over starting 2021, but this year will be void of such a wintertime celebration.
The hockey tournament must go on, organizers concluded. And they also moved it to the same day as Hockey Day Minnesota, which was hosted in the Handke Pit by Elk River in 2014 and adorned the Minneapolis skyline this year.
The Pit is Elk River’s little slice of heaven on a cold winter’s day for outdoor enthusiasts.
“It was 24 degrees and no wind,” Skinner said of the day. “It was beautiful.”
Even if there was a wind, the stadium shields players and revelers from it.
All 10 teams and the 80 players that signed up came and they brought friends and family. Action Plastics was the winner of the tournament and bragging rights for another year. Downtown businesses like the Sunshine Depot, McCoy’s Pub and Aegir Brewing Company were also winners, as they stayed busy all day long offering $2 taps for people who bought a Pucks in the Pit Cup.
Keller Williams Integrity Northwest donated proceeds totaling $2,250 from their 2019 Party in the Park event to help the Three Rivers Community Foundation carry on its pay-it-forward mission.
Former NHL defenseman and Elk River alumni Paul Martin was there to join in the camaraderie and share information about the Shine A Light foundation.
“It was a fun day,” Skinner said.
