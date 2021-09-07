The public is invited to the Minnesota State Capitol grounds Sept. 11 to remember the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and honor those who lost their lives.
Events kick off at 7:30 a.m. with a reading of the names of Minnesota 9/11 families and the 109 Minnesotans that were subsequently killed as a result of hostile action during the Global War on Terrorism.
The official commemorative ceremony begins at 9 a.m. It will include remarks by Gov. Tim Walz, retired Army Gen. Joseph Votel, Gold Star Mother Jill Stephenson and Mariah Jacobsen, daughter of Flight 93 hero Tom Burnett. The program will also include an aircraft flyover, musical performances, and military honors.
Other elements of the day will include a documentary screening of "Resolute: MN Stories of 9/11 & the War," military-connected educational booths on display, live music, a Global War on Terrorism museum display, connection opportunities, children’s activities, food trucks and more. Events run until 2 p.m.
The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs, the 9/11 and Global War on Terrorism Remembrance Task Force, and the Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum have spent nearly a year planning for the event.
“I think it’s important that all veterans and their families come out and spend time with us during the remembrance and honoring ceremony Saturday, September 11th”, said Minnesota Department of Veteran Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke.
The event is free. Check the MDVA events page for the detailed event schedule. To learn more visit www.minnesotaveteran.org/911.
