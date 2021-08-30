by Jim Boyle
Editor
More than 50 local residents and businesspersons turned out Aug. 23 at Elk River City Hall to learn more about and share ideas and concerns about the future of development, parks, transportation and more.
The city of Elk River is amid a comprehensive plan update, and input from residents and business owners is being sought for this 10-to-20-year blueprint for the future of Elk River to ensure that it reflects the vision and values of the community.
The draft of the updated comprehensive plan is available at https://bit.ly/3fUystC. Elected officials are getting close to approving a comp plan update.
“The most frequent questions related to 169 and Highway 10 construction – unfortunately that was out of the scope of the plan,” said Zack Carlton, the city’s planning manager.
Carlton said plan-related comments were regarding downtown development, urban service area expansion, business growth, and residential development and density.
“The conversations generally ended on a positive note with most residents seeking more information than expressing concerns.”
The Elk River Planning Commission held a public hearing on Aug. 24. Three residents spoke during the public hearing. The primary concerns were expansion of the urban service district, employment opportunities, and housing affordability.
Elk River City Council will hold a public hearing on Sept. 20.
The Star News sat down with Carlton before the open house and talked about some of the aims of the document. Here are a few takeaways.
The comprehensive plan will address rising home prices by allowing strategic development of missing middle housing types (duplex and triplex). The plan’s goal is to ensure everyone who wants to live in Elk River can find a home to fit their needs, Carlton said.
Some in the business community have expressed a need for additional housing options to support employees and growth of their business.
“When you have a development with homes selling for $400,000 and more, it leaves people behind who would like stay in Elk River or move to Elk River,” Carlton said. “Mixing it up will create more options.”
The plan also provides a framework for evaluating opportunities and provides direction for the growth and development of the downtown area. The plan recognizes the unique challenges the city faces when reviewing development proposals for downtown and provides direction for the long-term growth and development of the area.
It creates a new term or designation of Uptown for the area on the north side of Highway 10 that includes the businesses along Railroad Drive. The riverfront is also recommended for further development including expansion and connections to trails, Carlton said.
The comp plan also:
- Identifies long-term transportation improvements to build off of the Redefine 169 project. This includes additional east-west connections to improve access to the new interchanges and planned Highway 10 improvements in the future.
- Looks to strategically expand the utility service area to allow development to continue near existing infrastructure. Future residential growth will support commercial services (restaurants, retail, and services) that have long been a desire of the community. Carlton said the idea of residential growth is not to push into rural areas of the city, but to look for ways to maximize development in areas where it has already happened.
- Support additional commercial uses within the existing commercial areas by developing policies to support new uses on unused parking areas. For instance, the commercial area where Ashley Furniture and Amy’s Hallmark sits has enough room in the parking lot along Freeport to support the development of additional commercial.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.