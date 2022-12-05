Push is on to secure $42.3M from state legislature for project in Zimmerman
by Jim Boyle
Editor
Nearly 70 people from the Zimmerman area attended a Highway 169 and Sherburne County Road 4 access improvement project open house on Nov. 30 at the Zimmerman-Livonia Fire Station 1 Event Center.
Guests had the opportunity to review the preferred interchange design and share feedback with the project team. There was no formal presentation.
The public still has an opportunity to view the materials online and provide feedback through Dec. 14. from the project webpage at clients.bolton-menk.com/hwy169andcr4.
The project is led by Sherburne County in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) and the city of Zimmerman.
“As with most road projects, we’re getting a lot of favorable comments from people saying ‘it looks great, get it done,’ and we’re also getting comments from people who live or own businesses directly adjacent to it that have some concerns,” Sherburne County Public Works Director Andrew Witter said. “That’s understandable. We try to work with them and figure out what their situation is and how we can work through that with them.”
In 2021, Sherburne County secured $2 million in state funding for project design development. Funds for construction have not yet been secured and the county is actively pursuing funding resources.
Witter called it a good project, and said it’s Sherburne County’s No. 1 legislative agenda item.
The project is estimated to cost $42.3 million to address issues created by more than 50,000 vehicles per day that traverse the intersection of 169 and 4. Downtown Zimmerman is gridlocked in the morning and evening peak hours, with queues extending more than a mile.
Highway 169 backs up more than a mile during the recreational traffic peaks.
The crash rate is nearly 5 times the state average, and the serious crash rate is nearly 6 times the state average, according to MnDOT.
The improvement would be expected to serve traffic through 2045 when its expected to hit 75,000 vehicles per day. In addition to providing safer motor vehicle passage from the east to the west and vice versa, the interchange would also provide a safe means for bicycle and pedestrian traffic.
The project does not propose any full takings of businesses, but rather strip acquisitions of land that will need to be ironed out. The only exception would be a piece owned by a billboard company, Witter said.
For future MnDOT projects, plans and studies in central Minnesota, visit mndot.gov/d3/projects/.
