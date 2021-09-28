Four local businesses in downtown Elk River are coming together to support CAER Food Shelf during the annual Pub Crawl fundraiser.
From 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, community members (21 and older) are encouraged to visit the Elk River American Legion, Eagles Club, Sunshine Depot, and McCoy’s to share their support for CAER. Free will donations are accepted at each location with all proceeds donated to CAER Food Shelf.
“This is a great opportunity to meet someone new from your community, raise money to keep CAER moving forward for many years to come, and most importantly help people in our community,” American Legion Post 112 Executive Board Member Mike Beyer said. “It’s an opportunity to learn more about CAER and meet some of the key people that continue to keep the organization strong and learn how each organization on the Pub Crawl supports our community in their own way.”
Attendees are welcome to visit any participating business throughout the Pub Crawl. During the event, drink specials and prize drawings will take place at each location.
The Pub Crawl kicks off at the Elk River American Legion (located at 525 Railroad Drive) from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.
“It is very important for us to stay involved with our community, as we welcome the ‘Together Elk River’ slogan, and believe we need to do our part to support this great community into the future,” Beyer said of the role of the American Legion in the event.
Prize drawings during the Pub Crawl for CAER take place at the Eagles Club (824 Railroad Drive) from 1:10-2 p.m., the Sunshine Depot (701 Main Street) from 2:10-3 p.m. and McCoy’s (651 Main Street NW) from 3:10-4 p.m.
The grand prize drawing is scheduled between 4:10-5 p.m. at the Elk River American Legion.
"Fundraising events are so important for CAER, not only for the financial support, but to let people know who we are and what we do. It's a great time to connect with community members a talk about more ways they can get involved,” CAER Executive Director Heather Kliewer said. “We are so grateful for the downtown businesses that support us for this event and all year long."
CAER Food Shelf, located at 12621 Elk Lake Road in Elk River, is a 501(c)3 organization serving the communities of Elk River, Otsego, Zimmerman, and surrounding communities. For more information, visit caerfoodshelf.org or call 763-441-1020.
