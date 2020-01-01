The Elk River American Legion Post 112 boarded a bus on Dec. 7 for a pub crawl.
Those who took part hopped from one Legion post to another in the northern reaches of the area and raised $1,300 plus toys and clothing for The Foster Closet. The stops included North Branch Legion Post 85, St. Francis Legion Post 622 and Zimmerman Legion Post 560.
Legion members raised beer and other glasses to The Foster Closet, which exists to empower and encourage foster children in Sherburne County by providing them with clothing and other essential items.
“Too often children come into care with only the clothing they are wearing at the time of placement,” an official for the group stated. “With that in mind, our goal is to supply an initial placement pack consisting of approximately one week’s worth of new or gently used clothing and pajamas to each foster child upon placement within Sherburne County.”
Currently, the organization accepts new and gently used clothing and pajamas to meet the immediate needs of children placed into foster care. The organization also hosts special fundraisers throughout the year for items such as school supplies, seasonal clothing, winter gear, and holiday-related items.
In the future, the group hopes to offer equipment, shoes, new stuffed animals, gift cards for teens to purchase clothing, and more.
