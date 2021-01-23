An opinion piece appeared in the Elk River paper about the protest/riot in Washington. It had some ridiculous ideas espousing that there should be yet another investigation of voter fraud across the country.
There have been eighty court cases brought, including to state supreme courts and the Federal Supreme Court. None were found to have found any merit of fraud and were summarily dismissed. One case was accepted but it only ruled on a procedural matter but didn’t change a single vote total. Many of these court judges were conservatives and some were Trump appointees. How you count the number of cases brought and lost is up to interpretation as some were single cases appealed multiple times. Suffice it to say cases were brought to the courts up to eighty times with no valid evidence of voter fraud presented hence the cases being dismissed.
Numerous investigations of alleged voter fraud have already been completed and closed. Lots of these were run by Republican officials across the country.
Recounts were completed across the country. Georgia did three, including a hand recount. No systemic fraud found. Georgia has a Republican administration which controlled the investigation and recount.
The conservative Heritage Foundation published its findings that in twenty years there were 143 absentee ballot convictions. Again, 143 in twenty years. That’s it. That includes elections in State elections, School board elections, local city council elections and I’m sure a few Dog catcher elections also. For the Presidential elections, in twenty years, there have been four: three against Republican voters and one against a Democrat.
These conspiracy theories were tested in court, in investigations and in recounts. None had merit. None.
What purpose does one more investigation do besides fanning the flames of division fueled by zero fact internet diatribes? If the new investigation isn’t what this group wants to hear, it will just be another fake investigation in their eyes.
Recognize these lawsuits and the riot were a coup attempt on an efficient and accurately run election. — Jon Anderson, Zimmerman
