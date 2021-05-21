Prom 2021 looked and felt different this year, but it returned, which was enough to the delight hundreds of area teens from the three traditional public schools and Spectrum charter school. Here’s a round up of what schools, and in some cases, parents, did to make the events a reality as COVID-19 restrictions have lightened.
Spectrum High School
Spectrum High School held its 2021 prom on May 8. To kick things off, the school hosted a livestreamed grand march, and a parent group hosted a dinner and dance at the Northern Lights Ballroom and Banquet Center in Milaca. The theme was “A Night Under the Stars.”
Elk River High School
Elk River High School students headed to International Market Square for their grand march, dinner and dance. In a typical year (non-pandemic) the whole event would have attracted approximately 700-800 guests. This year, the school was allowed 432 guests. The number was driven by the International Market Square and the Minnesota Department of Health guidelines. The high school sold 186 tickets for the grand march at International Market Square and it was streamed live through the high school’s Facebook page.
The school had a professional photographer and the guests enjoyed getting their pictures taken.
“Overall, the event was a success given all the limitations,” Elk River High School Principal Terry Bizal said.
Zimmerman High School
The theme for Zimmerman High School’s prom was “The Prom is On,” and it was held at the Northern Lights Ballroom and Banquet Center in Milaca. The students had a virtual grand march and then dinner.
A parent put a committee together and organized a dance to follow at the new Zimmerman-Livonia Fire District fire station and community event center.
It was the first ticketed event to be held at the new facility.
Eighty percent of the students attended the dance (after dinner). Masks were required. There was a DJ, refreshments, and pizza. For more ZHS prom pictures, see page 10.
