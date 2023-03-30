by Jim Boyle
Editor
Between mechanics school, experience working at Dodge and Ford dealerships and capping a 16-year stint in the Army Reserves as a warrant officer, Al Warzecha was ready to make his big break.
That’s when he bought some land and opened Warzecha Auto Works in Zimmerman back on Jan. 5, 1998. Twenty-five years later, he’s so glad he did.
It’s worked out really well. He still has the five-bay shop he started with initially. He also added a tire and lube operation next door in 2001 in response to the demand for one and out of a desire to keep out competition.
And in 2016, he opened a parts store nearby that carries an inventory of more than $330,000 with four warehouse deliveries daily.
Warzecha knows growth is coming with highway improvements being made in Elk River and a proposed overpass that will eventually be erected in Zimmerman to create a freeway from Rogers to Grand Casino in Mille Lacs.
“With the overpass that’s coming, that will make this area the new Maple Grove,” Warzecha said from his office. “It’s way cheaper to buy a house or build a house than it is down there.”
Warzecha said competition is limited so far, with only one other shop in Zimmerman and some mechanics working out of their homes and garages.
“It is what it is,” Warzecha said. “You just have to do a good job. If you do a good job you shouldn’t have anything to be worried about.
“It’s like going to the dentist. If you’re happy with the dentist and nothing bad ever happened and you’re not being overcharged, why would you look for a different dentist.”
By the time Warzecha opened Warzecha’s in 1998, thoughts of working for someone else had already lost its luster, and the notion of sticking it out in the Army Reserves for another four years to retire from the military just didn’t make sense when it was clear his business was taking off and he no longer had time for both.
Work ethic, drive at a young age
Warzecha grew up on a farm in Central Minnesota, and graduated from Eagle Bend High School in 1984. By the time he graduated from there he had figured out two significant ways to apply his considerable work ethic.
He joined the Army Reserves as a junior in high school and completed basic training the summer before his senior year. After high school he attended a tech school for auto mechanics. When he wasn’t completing his one weekend a month assignment for the Reserves, he was learning a trade.
It was a good option then, and it is a good option now, Warzecha said.
“It’s a good profession,” he said. “The trade professions, whether it is a plumber, electrician or lineman, for the money invested in schooling, you’re way ahead on the money you make.”
As he finished up his vocational training he got hired on at Little Falls Dodge, where he worked from 1985 to the early 1990s. His next job was at Elk River Ford, a place he would wrench until 1997.
In 1995 he also became a warrant officer for the Army Reserves.
“That’s not just one weekend a month,” he said. “It was nights and calls during the day.”
He was in charge of the whole maintenance section at an Army base. He wasn’t a mechanic, but he was scheduling all of the work.
While juggling this assignment and the one at Elk River Ford, it was doable. Once he opened his own shop, doing both became challenging. He also realized he no longer wanted to work for someone else.
“I was busy the day we opened,” Warzecha said.
The desire for a tire and oil change facility developed quickly.
“In the beginning, I was just thinking of just this five-bay shop, but we realized right away that there were so many people looking for tires and oil changes,” Warzecha said. “We just didn’t have enough bays to do it. We also knew it would prevent someone else from coming to town for a long while.”
By providing the tires and oil changes, the shop staff get to see things that the cars need, and can make recommendations to customers who can schedule the work for the main shop.
Customer base has been loyal
Warzecha says many of his customers who came to see him in the first year have remained customers, and they have referred others.
Dennis Castle decided after his first experience with Warzecha that he had found his mechanic. He did some of his own automotive work and he even used to go to a drag strip.
He had diagnosed a brake problem and figured he’d have someone else do it. He went to Warzecha’s and explained exactly what he believed was the problem. Castle said he knew it would be expensive.
Turns out it was just a rubber hose that needed replacing.
“The man had me,” Castle said. “He could have told me I was right and charged me a bunch of money. His honesty came right out. That’s what just flat sold me on his business.”
Warzecha prides himself and his business on its trustworthiness.
“We don’t steal from anybody,” Warzecha said. “Not everything is cheap. We do what’s needed and we don’t oversell.”
Many customers have become friends.
“That’s the nice thing about a small town, he said. “It’s a still a small town atmosphere, and so you know the people that come in here.”
Warzecha’s employees are like family. He has eight full-time employees and three part-time.
“We’re all like family,” he said.
Warzecha said he could use one more good mechanic, but the market is definitely tough right now for hiring.
“There are less and less mechanics, and now you are paying more and more,” he said. “The labor rate has gone up over the last few years.”
New customers keep coming, too.
“Last fall, if you wanted an oil change, we were scheduling them out three weeks in advance,” Warzecha said. “It can be stressful.
“Supply chain issues were really frustrating about a year ago. It’s almost back to normal. The only thing is pricing is high. Inflation is driving prices up.”
The customers bring Warzecha the most satisfaction. The challenge of keeping up with changing technology also makes it interesting.
“I think it’s harder than being a doctor,” he said of the auto mechanic profession. “The human body hasn’t changed for a long time. Cars change every year.”
From the rapidly changing fuel systems — from carburetors to multi-port fuel injection — to distributorless ignitions, there’s always something new to learn. Of course there are programs and training, like Identifix, to help.
“If you have a new mechanic work on a carburetors, chances are they have no idea what they’re doing,” Warzecha said.
The key has been to keep up with the changes, offer friendly service, do good work and charge a fair price.
Warzecha Auto Works repair shop is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The shop tried being open in the evenings and on weekends, but “there’s more to life than work, and we didn’t make any more money once you factored in all the added costs.”
The parts shop is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
It’s not your traditional branded parts store. It carries a wide array of brands and receives four warehouse deliveries daily.
Customers at the auto shop are greeted by a professional crew to ask people of their concerns before assigning their vehicle to a technician. Come there more than once, and they’re likely to remember your first name.
“It’s community,” Castle said. “It’s your neighborhood auto shop.”
