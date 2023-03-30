Tamara Ackerman credits listening, not being afraid to change as keys to Avalon Salon’s success
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Twenty years ago Tamara Ackerman was an experienced stylist looking to own her own salon.
She talked with two salon owners and learned that one was looking for a potential buyer. Ackerman went on to become that buyer.
The business was Avalon Salon in downtown Elk River.
After buying the salon Ackerman kept the name — which means island of the healing — and it is going strong today. She celebrated 20 years in business in January.
The salon offers a full range of services for hair, nails and skin, as well as massage therapy. Ackerman’s vision from the start has been to create a warm and friendly salon environment where clients feel welcome and stylists are appreciated.
Avalon Salon was recently voted best hair salon and best manicure and pedicure by Star News readers.
Asked the secret to her success, Ackerman said listening is key — to customers, to team members, to what’s happening and to what’s going to be happening. And, she said it’s important to not be afraid to change and to know when to pivot.
Change has been a constant companion throughout her two decades in business.
Take perms, for instance.
She said they do far fewer permanent waves, or perms, than in the past.
“We call them texture services now,” Ackerman said. “There’s a lot less of that happening and more embracing the natural textures.”
She said that’s due in part to the fact that hair products have advanced greatly, which lets people control and manipulate their hair texture to get a desired look.
Another change involves the stylists and other salon professionals.
Twenty years ago, Avalon had a half dozen employees. Today there are 15 stylists, two nail technicians and two spa technicians, all working out of the salon as independent contractors, where they rent their stations. Currently only the front desk team members are employed by Avalon, though Ackerman expects to bring on another employee-stylist soon. She has a passion for helping people grow their own businesses, and helps coach them and enable them to expand their clientele before they are ready to become independent contractors.
The shift from employee to independent contractor is an industry trend, and Ackerman sees it as a positive development.
“They’re very professional. You don’t get staff calling in sick like we did when it was all employee based,” she said. “They’re more serious about running their business.”
She said the Avalon team is “amazing.”
Two of the team members, Celene and Betsy, have been with Ackerman for the 20 years she has been in business and together with the rest form a cohesive group.
“We all have a high level of respect for each other and are here to lift each other up and help each other grow. That’s rewarding. I think that’s what has kept me going is to have the team I do,” Ackerman said.
Drawn to the field from a young age
Ackerman had an interest in her chosen profession from a young age. She remembers cutting the hair of her Barbie dolls as a girl and trimming her friends’ hair in high school.
She attended the Aveda Institute for Cosmetology in Minneapolis.
“It was this or accounting,” she said of her career interests, “and as a business owner I do both now.”
She said it’s a very fun industry.
Sometimes clients are in the midst of exciting life events, like getting married or going to the prom.
“It’s fun to help them and be there to make their special days that much more special,” she said.
It’s not unusual to develop personal relationships with clients, and she said it’s rewarding to help them look their best.
Ackerman likes the creativity, too, and still works three days a week “behind the chair” as a stylist. The other days are spent on the nuts and bolts of running a business.
In addition to owning the salon, Ackerman has been involved in the community. She has served on the city of Elk River’s beautification committee and just finished up four years as chair of the Downtown Elk River Business Association.
She said the city and the Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce have been great resources for her as a business owner.
“I feel blessed to have my business here. I’ve felt I’ve had support from both the city and the chamber as well as neighbors and other business owners in the area. It’s been great,” she said.
