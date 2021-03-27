Preschool owner Lisa Egan continues to carry on legacy while also building up child care offerings
First Step Preschool and Childcare in Elk River has been getting Elk River area children ready for kindergarten for four decades.
The business at its core is all about getting young learners ready for school, and it’s also been agile enough to roll with the changes in the needs of the parents and families in the community it serves.
Lisa Egan, the owner of the preschool and child care business, purchased the business in 2014 from Paulette Hanlon with experience as both a client and a teacher at Hanlon’s preschool. Both of Egan’s children attended the child care, and she fell so in love with the program she also brought children from the home child care business she developed. After her youngest of two children started school full-time in the Elk River Area School District in 2003, she began working for Hanlon. About 11 years later she bought the business from Hanlon, promising to carry on the legacy Hanlon and Barb Bjorklund had developed.
First Step Preschool was started in 1981 by Bjorklund out of her Elk River basement before she moved it into a space in Lincoln Elementary School. Paulette Hanlon, who had started working for her as an aide, bought the business a few years later in 1986. Hanlon moved it around a few times during her 27 years as the owner. The preschool has been at its current location of 555 Railroad Drive since 2005.
The foundation of the business has always been its time and attention into getting children ready for school in the Elk River area.
“I had a wonderful staff that contributed so much to the success of the business,” Hanlon said.
Many of the teachers who worked for Hanlon were first introduced to the program when they brought their kids to the preschool. That includes Egan.
“Paulette really worked with her staff to develop a program that was going to enrich the kids’ lives as they were heading into kindergarten,” Egan said.
Academics were a strength of the program but perhaps only a cornerstone; there were several cornerstones to the program focused heavily on kindergarten preparedness.
“Academically it was strong, and also in the area of social skills,” Egan said. The social aspects include everything from kids learning to share, to the words to use to advocate for themselves.
“It’s not just sharing,” Egan said. “It’s having the skills to say, ‘Can I play with you?’ or ‘You can have this toy when I am done.’ ”
Self-help skills are another cornerstone at First Step so children go to kindergarten confident in getting things in their backpack at the end of the day and putting their coat on.
“They become independent and are able to put the whole package together to be ready for kindergarten,” Egan said. “We try to eliminate those concerns and fears for them and their families.”
To facilitate kindergarten readiness, Egan has continued to meet with kindergarten teachers over the years to know when and how things are changing. Preschool used to just have to focus on uppercase letters of the alphabet. Now, it’s important for children entering school to know uppercase letters and also recognize lowercase letters. They even talk about sounds at First Step.
First Step separates its preschool program and child care and offers flexibility for parents with non-traditional schedules. Egan says First Step has been offering flexible scheduling long before the craziness of COVID-19 and the pandemic came on the scene.
“It’s important to be there for the community,” Egan.
Having kids changed things
Egan’s college degree is in marketing and business administration, which turned out to be a good move when she decided to buy the school. When she and her husband first had kids, however, any desire to work outside of the home or develop a career was diminished.
“Forget this, I am not leaving my babies to someone else,” she recalled saying to herself. “But then we discovered the mortgage still had to be paid, so my husband and I still had to find a way to do that.”
That’s when the couple decided to turn their home into a licensed child care. The new trajectory of her and her family’s life wove its way to First Step and back to her original interests in business and marketing.
The weight of Hanlon’s legacy
So what was it like to take over a business from someone she knew and respected?
“It’s a huge responsibility to continue the legacy she built,” Egan said. “To be honest the preschool was lagging because of the economy. More people had to work, and there was a decrease in stay-at-home moms.”
Child care became a vital component that was able to bolster the business. It grew out of parents who would make statements that started with “if only I could.” Egan listened to her clients and responded accordingly. She has enjoyed the partnership with parents and their families.
In the early years, Egan was on a telephone line frequently with Hanlon. Now seven years into business ownership, they speak less frequently on the phone. But they still do talk, and they have new things to talk about now that two of Hanlon’s granddaughter’s work for Egan. In fact, they spoke on the morning of the Star News interview for this story.
“I’m very proud of the business,” Hanlon said, noting a strength of the staff has always been how it works together and sticks together. Egan says the staff is still wonderful and is so appreciative of all they do for First Step Preschool and Child Care.
Thoughts of their shared success story do not escape Egan.
“All the time I think about where we’ve come, what we stand for and continuing to hold that standard and achieve that level of excellence for kids,” Egan said. “This was her baby.”
The two met when Shyler, Egan’s first child, started at the preschool when she was barely 3 years old for just a couple days a week. Eventually, Egan would load her Suburban with her daughter; her youngest son, Matthew; and kiddos she had in her home day care.
Egan had set aside thoughts of a career in business and marketing after realizing how much she enjoyed working with little kids.
“I love working with little kids,” Egan said. “I could never do what my son does in working with high schoolers.”
Matthew recently turned 24 years old and is a high school teacher after graduating with a teaching degree. Shyler, 25, is an occupational therapist who lives in Maple Grove.
Meanwhile, Ali and Carly, two of Hanlon’s six grandkids who have attended the First Step Preschool, work there. Ali fills in on college breaks and summers, and Carly is in high school and comes in on non-school days and over the summer. They have a younger sister, Caitlyn, 16, who might soon work there, and a younger brother, Brayden, who is 13. The Hanlon sisters say they like the welcoming and inclusive environment at First Step and seeing the kids excel.
Egan says one of the best parts of the job as a teacher and as the owner of the business is the families you get to know.
“Some of these families bring three, four, or five kids and they spend five to eight years with you,” she said. “They become your family. It’s tearful to say goodbye when the last one goes off to kindergarten.
“Seeing those families, the kids grow up and mature and grow confident, that really is the best.”
As for day-to-day operations, Egan and her staff often joke they should have written a book with all the things kids say and do.
“They’re so honest and genuine,” she said. “You can have a really bad morning and they will give you their unconditional love. They can make you giggle and laugh every day.”
Egan also has some families in both the Elk River and Otsego areas that bring both their children and child care clients to them for preschool. A key to continued success of First Step has been the addition of child care and the flexibility they offer parents to choose between the programs and the number of days.
Egan employs between 15 and 20 full and part-time staff while averaging about 18. The numbers depend on the number of full-time people they have for both preschool and child care. The number varies, but, in general, First Step continues to grow with the community.
During COVID-19 Egan’s flexibility has been invaluable to parents as their work schedules change. Egan is planning to move to a bigger location later this year after having signed a purchase agreement for the former Elk River Library and Senior Activity Center. First Step Preschool and Child Care will make this facility a hub of activity for the littlest learners.
The added space at the new site will give First Step the chance once again to grow with the community to meet the needs of future kindergarten students.
