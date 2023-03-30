by Jim Boyle
Editor
Ben Bauman has been selling insurance for North Central Insurance for more than two decades, and he won’t be surprised if he is still selling it more than two decades later.
The 1988 graduate of Delano High School got his start as a young man selling life insurance for Prudential before he was hired on as a customer service representative by NCIA in the late 1990s. He loved Prudential, but once working with North Central Insurance he saw the potential to grow in his chosen career field.
“When I came over here, the owners of this agency had been with Prudential,” he said. “One had been a training manager for me, and the other was a friend who had been an agent at Prudential.
“To see the opportunity on the independent side and to have choice in insurance was huge.”
North Central Insurance Agency celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.
Bauman, who bought NCIA in 2001, decided to pursue a career in the insurance industry as a young man after he had been in a couple of fender benders. He realized it was a way he could help people and make a good living by working with people. He is still motivated by helping clients and the vast array of companies he represents. Having choice, and the ability to root out undesirable insurance companies, makes it easier.
By owning NCIA in Elk River, he has been able to create an environment that serves clients across the Elk River area and beyond very well.
“I actually think I’ll be here 25 years from now, God willing, with good health,” he said. “I love the insurance business and I don’t see a reason to not be a part of the insurance business.”
Bauman said he has no plans to sell his business off.
“Old insurance agents don’t leave, they just kind of fade away,” Bauman said. “They sell less policies, they slow down a bit and vacation a little more — like Dave (Stewart) in Florida.”
Stewart and Christie Stang had their own books of business at NCIA when Bauman started there as a CSR. They’re still there keeping robust books of business while adding to the camaraderie and effectiveness of the Elk River office.
The three of them each have their own area of focus, and NCIA continues to grow under Bauman’s leadership and the synergy that exists at the Elk River-based agency.
Bauman has been able to sell auto and homeowners insurance throughout his career, and when he began fielding more and more questions about health and life insurance, he added those to his specialty. He has been able to help people navigate what can be confusing.
Stang just finished a two-year term as president of Professional Insurance Agents of Minnesota, an association that coordinates training for agents and lobbies on behalf of insurance agencies to make sure the work of agents is responsible, consumer friendly and protects company interests over the long haul.
Stang focuses primarily on commercial insurance; Stewart works with commercial insurance, too, and Medicare.
The rest of the agency is a mix of auto, home, life and business insurance agents. Stang often helps younger agents navigate new waters and helps bring in experts for lunch-and-learns and other means of building camaraderie among the agents.
The number of agents who work underneath the umbrella of North Central Insurance Agency, which carries the contracts with insurance companies that agents can access, has grown over the years.
Four agents with NCIA are independent contractors who have offices outside of Elk River, and seven more independents run their own books of the business out of the Elk River office. Each of the independents have a contract with NCIA that says they can place business with the companies NCIA represents.
“Together, we’re over 15 but some are employees of North Central Insurance Agency like I was when I started as a CSR,” Bauman said.
Stang likes that she is not married to any one insurance company.
“If a client has a problem with the way a claim was paid or the way a company was billed or they don’t like the rate, we have other options,” she said.
A few of the companies they regularly work with include Traveler’s, AAA, Progressive, Safeco, Liberty Mutual Compass, Foremost, Northstar, Nationwide and Integrity. Because agents are not just selling one particular insurance company, agents at NCIA tend to be more consultative in their processes.
“We’re asking more questions, and not just comparing previous coverages,” Bauman said.
It’s a process of determining risks and exposures to make sure policies cover exposures and are good for all parties involved over the long run.
Bauman says NCIA grows by taking care of its clients, by having competitive companies, and coverages and by being in a growing area that has a high quality of life with good schools and a good business community.
NCIA has made a point to be part of the community by being active in the Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce and giving to the schools and charities they are active in. Examples include serving on the chamber board and as chamber ambassadors.
“We want to help make the community and business community stronger and even more vibrant,” Bauman said.
