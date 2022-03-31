by Jim Boyle
Editor
Von Hanson’s Meats turned 20 years old this past September.
The business was busy selling a variety of meats and cheeses, including fan favorites Cowboy Brats, beef or chicken butcher’s blend skewers, chicken bacon Swiss patties, bacon-wrapped jalapeño poppers, and sausage and cheese trail mix.
It was even offering Havarti dill cheese that former customers of Elk River Meats had requested after the 50-year meat market’s owners had celebrated an anniversary and closed the doors to begin a new chapter called retirement.
There was little fanfare at Von Hanson’s, but for the 39-year-old meat market manager and Elk River native Jason Murray. It was, however, a good time to reflect on his journey through life. How had he landed back in Elk River where he grew up? How did he end up managing a meat market here? After all, he headed off to college after graduating from Elk River High School to pursue a marketing degree and to spread his wings.
He polished that goal off with the same zeal one polishes off the first grilled hamburger or steak of the grilling season. He even landed a marketing job soon after getting his college diploma, but the job required working in an office setting. “I nearly lost my mind,” he said.
His brother Matthew Murray suggested a part-time job at Von Hanson’s in Blaine. Matthew, who had worked at the Elk River store and now is a partial owner of the store in St. Cloud, told him it paid pretty well and it was a good job.
Jason went for it. He took to it like one of Von Hanson’s specialty barbecue sauces on spare ribs. A full-time job offer came quickly. “I took it right away,” Murray said.
Then one of his co-workers, Josh Von Bank, a nephew of the founder and someone he got to know a little, left for Elk River. It wasn’t long after that Murray was on his way to Elk River as well. The pair would co-manage the market until about 2015, when Von Bank left to manage Blaine on his own.
“I like the business,” Jason Murray said. “The people running (Von Hanson’s) take care of their people.”
He doesn’t have any plans to own a store, but it’s not out of the realm of possibility.
Jason Murray is married and has a blended family with three children ages 9 to 11.
Von Hanson’s started in 1984 when Pete Von Bank and Dick Hanson came up with the idea to bring back the old-fashioned meat market to the local neighborhood.
They keyed in on offering high-quality meat products that could be custom ordered with the promise of great old-fashioned customer service. The first store opened in Apple Valley.
There are now 23 locations: one in Arizona and the rest in Minnesota.
Von Hanson’s has also introduced deli products, seasonal fresh produce, bakery and frozen food items.
Each location is locally managed, with each owner working in the store as an added emphasis on commitment to the customer.
Murray has about nine employees working with him, including five full time. Two local graduates — one from Elk River High School and the other from Zimmerman High School — went through a culinary arts internship program that requires teaching and reviews on Murray’s part. Both of those employees have stayed on after graduating high school. The store also has an employee from Spectrum High School.
Keeping a hometown vibe is one important aspect of Von Hanson’s success.
“I also believe it is our dedication to customer service, and the quality of our products, which we stand behind 100%,” Murray said.
This is a fun time of year for the meat market.
“As soon as the sun comes out on a weekend day, it gets crazy in here,” he said. “And it’s only going to get better.”
The store survived the battering brought on by the pandemic, partly with the help of its loyal customer base and the use of the Instacart service some patrons used.
“That’s tapering off,” he said
Running a meat market is a challenging job, and the next big wrinkle for the Elk River store will be the conversion of Highway 169 into a freeway over the course of the next three road construction seasons.
“I’m staying positive,” Murray told the Star News. “Once it’s done, it will be awesome for the entire city of Elk River.”
Meanwhile, the fruits of that marketing degree will come in handy. The 25th anniversary could be some celebration for the Elk River meat market.
