by Jim Boyle
Editor
Riverview Sports and Marine has been selling fun for 50 years, and it’s safe to say the original owners Lester and Caryn Lundquist have successfully handed their business off to the next generation.
The attraction to Riverview Sports and Marine is obvious. The people who go there love outdoor sports and recreation, be it four-wheeling, water-skiing or fishing from the comfort of a pontoon with family and friends.
Riverview Sports and Marine offers a variety of watersports products that the Lundquists and their staff say are second to none.
Secondly, the team at Riverview Sports and Marine, located at 17445 Highway 10 in Elk River, prides itself on being the friendliest and most knowledgeable staff in the Elk River area that sells new and pre-owned boats, pontoons, motors, trailers, docks and lifts — not to mention pre-owned motorsports machines like four-wheelers.
Les and Caryn Lundquist didn’t get to spend as much time in the great outdoors as they would have liked while building their business, but their passion for it did lead to some traveling around the world because of the success they found in sales. And, most importantly, some of their best memories include time spent with family in the outdoors when they could break away from the business.
It wasn’t all smooth sailing running a small business, of course. Through the years the family business has at times endured choppy waters — recessions, changing consumer interests and even a pandemic — but none of them has been big enough to topple the mom-and-pop operation that started at the couple’s home across the Mississippi River in Otsego.
Les Lundquist was a Hennepin County Sheriff’s deputy at the time, and in the winter when he wasn’t working he often rode snowmobiles with his wife and family to take a break from the demands of patrolling in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
Then he began selling Skiroule machines out of his garage. These machines now count themselves among the countless brands of vintage sleds criss-crossing the state of Minnesota and other northern reaches of the United States and Canada.
Back then, modest machines were the rage. Les was quite good at sales right from the start, and when he hit certain sales targets there were all-expense-paid trips to France and Italy that were afforded to him and his wife. He eventually was enticed to start his own sports shop.
He used the pension he was building with Hennepin County and a loan from The Bank of Elk River to get going. He bought some space along Highway 10 in Elk River situated near a bait shop and a cafe. There, he built a building that remains the heart of the operation.
“There was a good market for the dirt bikes,” Caryn Lundquist recalls of the early years. “Of course, you could go out the front door of your house then and ride them.”
Eventually, the bait shop and restaurant were acquired and operated by the family while the sports store took root. Caryn and her sister at one point bought and ran Dino’s Pizza.
It didn’t take long for the Lundquists to delve into the marine segment of the outdoor sports world.
That became their bread and butter. Minnesota is, after all, the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Restaurant operations and bait sales eventually fell away as the sports and marine business took flight. But the Lundquists never wanted to outgrow their Elk River location.
“We stayed small, and never tried to get too big,” Caryn said. “We watched a lot of businesses go broke, especially in 2008. We’ve always managed to keep low overhead costs and to focus on customers and what they need and want.”
That means the sale of pontoon or four-wheelers doesn’t signal the end of a deal but the beginning of a partnership between Riverview associates and their customers. They also service the watercraft and machines that they sell. They even transport and store them for some customers up to 75 miles.
Les Lundquist is now retired, but the customers still ask about him. He still drops by the shop occasionally. He was there on one Friday afternoon recently for a group picture.
He talked about the hard work it took to establish the business, and the lasting relationships he developed with customers. One customer in particular he spoke proudly about will never forget how fast Les got to Anoka when she called him on a Sunday night to say that the Rum River dam broke and they had two hours to get their boat off the water.
The showroom floor this time of year offers a chance to check out Riverview’s top-selling pontoons and four-wheelers. The rest of the new and used inventory can be found outside in the springtime.
The Lundquist’s oldest son, Chad Lundquist, is now the owner. He got his start there as a youth getting paid 25 cents an hour to mow the lawn outside the sports store. He developed into a motorhead in his youth and dabbled with motorcycle and snowmobile racing. Eventually, he found his way to the sales floor where he continued to embrace his passion for the outdoors and learn the business from his mother and father.
In all, Riverview employs about a dozen people.
Maintenance is headed up by service manager Bruce Rahn, who has been with the company for 43-plus years. He took a job at Riverview to pay off the purchase of a car he got at the car lot next door to Riverview and has been there ever since.
Kevin Maki has been a mechanic at Riverview for 18-plus years.
Caryn still works there. The Lundquists’ youngest child, Jenny Stone, does payroll. The other two siblings, Eric and Traci, do not, but Traci’s son Joey Grussing, the Lundquists’ oldest grandson, has risen to the position of general manager since starting part-time at Riverview Sports and Marine seven years ago.
At 25, Grussing has helped with online sales and has been at times the IT guy by default.
The Wilmar native worked summers at Riverview while earning a marketing degree in college, and one of the attractions of the job remains the toys in the store he gets to sell.
“I remember coming in here and having my eyes light up,” Grussing said of coming to the store as a youth.
Customers often have the same reaction. “We do sell fun,” Rahn said.
Riverview Sports and Marine is onnline at riverviewsports.com. They can be reached at 763-441-1799.
