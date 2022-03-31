McDonald’s golden arches, a staple in many communities, became part of Elk River’s skyline on Dec. 15, 1981, after workers hoisted the 3,000-pound yellow and red sign to its rightful position in the city, according to the Dec. 17, 1981, edition of the Sherburne County Star News.
The newspaper reported that Doug Kastendick and his cousin, Matt, were there to watch the huge sign be erected with a crane near their neighborhood in the Elk Hills development.
The hope had been to open the store on Dec. 20, but there was a delay, and so restaurant actually opened in February 1982.
McDonald’s was one of the first fast food places in town and it stood out along a much less developed Highway 169 that ran in front of the store.
Elk River Mayor John Dietz said he recalls the hamburger joint being very popular and very busy.
McDonald’s took out a quarter-page ad in the Nov. 26, 1981, edition of the Sherburne County Star News to promote its pending arrival under the headline that there was “A promising sign coming to Elk River.”
It proclaimed the famous McDonald’s golden arches were going up at 700 Dodge very soon. And along with them, you’ll be getting a fast, inexpensive, high-quality family restaurant.
“You’ll get our famous McDonald’s food. Our famous McDonald’s service (with a smile, a ‘thank you,’ and a ‘come again’). And our famous McDonald’s value.”
It urged people to come in soon after it opened.
“We think you’ll find us to be a good neighbor,” the ad concluded.
Ronald McDonald came to Elk River on Saturday, Feb. 6, 1982, for a ribbon cutting to help open the store, and he also put on a show at Handke School for about a 100 children. Before he left that performance, the winners of a raffle were announced. Winners included Marjorie Barth, of Elk River; Randy Milless, of Zimmerman; Gloria Polaschek, of Elk River; and many more. The prizes were donated by area businesses.
