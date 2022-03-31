by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Fifty years after Denny Chuba launched a construction business, The Chuba Company is still going strong today.
A new generation of owners took over the Elk River-based business in 2019, and Chuba said they are bright people with a promising future ahead of them. The company specializes in roofing, siding and windows, remodeling and custom home building.
Chuba started the company in 1972 as a one-man operation in Brooklyn Park. He was no stranger to construction, having started working in his dad’s construction business when he was just 14 years old and then subcontracting as a carpenter before beginning his own operation.
Asked if he thought the company would last 50 years, Chuba joked, “I didn’t think I’d last 50 years.”
On a more serious note, he explained why he thinks the company has stood the test of time. “Part of it is luck, I guess, and tenacity and just trying to be fair to your customers. Do the best job you’re able to do with the budget you have.”
‘Pillar in the community’
Chuba moved to Elk River in 1977 and brought the business with him. Early on, most of the work involved things like additions, kitchens and decks.
There were already some key people dominating the construction field when he came to town, “but so many people moved in here that we were able to establish a decent business,” Chuba said.
The company grew over time.
Del Bauers joined The Chuba Company in 1987. Bauers and Chuba met at a National Association of the Remodeling Industry golf tournament in St. Paul at a time when Bauers was planning to buy a company in Robbinsdale.
“That, fortunately, fell through and Denny and I became partners,” Bauers said.
Chuba added, “His expertise is in sales and exteriors. If I had one, it’s in additions and that kind of stuff. It was a good marriage, you might say.”
In 2001, Mike Crank came on as another partner after meeting Bauers at a builders supply outing in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
Crank still works at The Chuba Company today.
“It’s a friendly, family atmosphere to work in. It always has been,” Crank said.
In 2019, Chuba, Bauers and Crank sold to a new set of owners: Justin Ege, Derek Warmbier and Zack Armstrong.
Crank continues to work in sales. Bauers does some part-time sales for the company but is busy with another venture, an indoor tennis facility in Rogers.
Chuba is retired from The Chuba Company, but involved in another project. He and his wife, Marilyn, built and own BeeHive Homes of Elk River, a senior living facility offering assisted living and memory care services.
Meanwhile, the new owners bring their own skills to the business.
Warmbier is originally from Litchfield and first started working for The Chuba Company’s roofing crew in the summer of 2002 while he was in high school. He’s the nephew of Del and Sandi Bauers.
Warmbier said he did roofing and siding for the company for four years, then worked construction in Colorado for nine years before returning to Minnesota and The Chuba Company in 2016. When the opportunity came up in 2019 to buy into the company, he said it wasn’t a hard decision.
“I knew it had been such a pillar in the community that it was kind of a no-brainer,” Warmbier said. He’s now the company vice president.
Ege, a native of Elk River, worked in construction before spending 13 years as a police officer with the Elk River Police Department. He joined The Chuba Company in 2019, initially working in the field before becoming one of the owners. He currently is the company president and project manager.
“I’m still dealing with customer service, but in a better way. People are happy to see you,” Ege said.
With Ege’s background in law enforcement, the company supports local military members and first responders.
Armstrong, another nephew to Del and Sandi Bauers, works for the Federal Aviation Administration and is a silent partner in the business.
The Chuba Company employees include Kirby Prange, reception and assistant project manager; Gloria Castle, office manager; Jay Dobosenski, construction manager; and Ryan Milless and Jon Kregel, field.
Going forward, Warmbier said they just want to keep running a successful, healthy company.
Added Ege, “As we see the Elk River community growing every year, our goal is to grow with it as well.”
Doing the right thing by customers
While The Chuba Company has done remodeling work, windows, siding, and roofing over the years, the company has also built many new homes in the area, including all kinds of energy efficient ones.
Chuba was president of the Builders Association of Minnesota at one point and also helped start a local builders organization.
Bauers said one area where Chuba has excelled is connecting with the community.
In addition to his work with builders’ groups, Chuba has chaired the Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, taken a leadership role in Elk River Community Theatre and been involved in the community in many other ways.
The Chuba Company, meanwhile, has developed a loyal following. Chuba even still gets Christmas cards from some of his customers.
The majority of the leads for work that they get are repeat customers and word-of-mouth referrals. Some of their current customers are descendants of the company’s original clients.
That loyal customer base has helped them stay busy even during the lean times, like the housing crisis in 2008 and, more recently, the COVID-19 pandemic.
Crank said it’s a matter of building trust with clients.
“Just treat them like you want to be treated,” he said.
The company has picked up some accolades over the years. It was named the Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year and was a finalist for the Better Business Bureau Integrity Award, out of 300 nominees. The Chuba Company has also been featured in the Star Tribune and the Wall Street Journal and at the Minnesota State Fair’s ECO Experience. It has been part of the Do It Yourself Network’s Bath Crashers program as well.
Sandi Bauers, who worked at the company for 10 years, said customer service has kept people coming back and that’s how they have stayed in business.
