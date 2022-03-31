by Cassandra Pietersen
Special to the Star News
Ken and Carrie Beaudry founded Beaudry Oil & Propane in 1981 with one truck and one employee.
They added several brothers like Leon, Dale, and Ron and children Lisa and Trevor as time went by. Today, they have nearly 100 employees spanning six locations providing residential and commercial heating, lubricants and fuel needs to thousands of Minnesota homes and businesses.
Beaudry Oil & Propane is the exclusive provider of Kodiak Premium Diesel and Eagle Gold lubricants. Additionally, since 2019 it’s been the metro area’s exclusive Petro-Canada Lubricants Distributor. Beaudry has kept families warm and businesses running for 40 years.
Ken believes he has a God-given company whose primary purpose is to give back to the community, which it has in many ways throughout the years.
Last December, Beaudry Oil & Propane entered its fifth decade in business. In particular, the Beaudrys and the staff, in general, took some time to take inventory of how God has blessed them with a solid and prosperous business. Even though times are challenging to operate a company, Beaudry Oil & Propane seems to be on the edge of tremendous growth.
“We feel very blessed that many Minnesotans trust us with their fuel needs,” Ken Beaudry said. “Beaudry Oil & Propane’s success results from our amazing employees. Our customers are our priority, and everyone on our team strives to deliver the best service possible.”
The Beaudry Oil and Propane owner and CEO genuinely believes that. Almost daily, as he checks in with staff, he thanks them for caring for customers “like family,” instead of business clients. That extra touch has made Beaudry a great place to work; employees say they are well cared for, which makes it easy for them to do the same for others.
From 2009 to 2018, in the midst of a recession, Beaudry Oil & Propane nearly doubled in size. Additionally, before and during the pandemic, they found newer and more complex challenges that should have slowed them down. However, CEO Ken and President Leon Beaudry increased their reach throughout central Minnesota to include new acquisitions from Detroit Lakes to New Brighton, from Park Rapids to Clear Lake. Now that Leon retired, Trevor Beaudry stepped into the president’s position, adding new gallons and customers every year, setting company records.
Today, Beaudry Oil & Propane is not just an Elk River fuel delivery service but a family energy force to be reckoned with throughout the state, according to company officials. They even have accounts as far away as Iowa and Kansas and still answer the phones with a live person based in Elk River.
When a Beaudry Oil & Propane employee of 25 years was asked, “Why so long at one job in an era where loyalty is fleeting?” she responded: “We’ve watched each other’s children grow here. We’ve even watched the Beaudry’s children grow here, and there is an investment in each other that could not possibly come from switching jobs every two or three years. In serving each other, we’ve seen each other go through good times and bad, but we stood with each other through it all, working with a family that understands that loyalty is not something that you buy, but rather something earned through real caring and love.”
Another employee, in his 14th year with the company, said: “We have celebrated victories together, and we’ve mourned loss together. There’s no place we’d rather be than here relying on each other for the common cause of serving this community.”
Beaudry Oil & Propane, with 40 years behind it, is looking at the coming years to be even more amazing as they look forward to serving people. (Editor’s note: Cassandra Pietersen is the marketing coordinator for Beaudry Oil and Propane.)
