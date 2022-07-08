Professional organizer opens resale boutique in Dayton

One year into running her residential organizing business, Jennifer Cofer, owner of Bluebird Nest Organizing, started noticing a few things… 90% of her clients do not have a preference where their donations go and she was making almost daily trips to the Goodwill.
One day, while making a routine donation drop-off, she looked at her client’s items and thought, “there are some really nice items in here.” As she watched the carefully bagged items get tossed into bins with complete disregard for breakables she thought there must be a better way.
After considerable discussion with her husband, Pete Cofer, they decided to open a resale boutique near their home in Dayton. The goal is to try to find the next happy home for certain donations while supporting the local community. The couple are both veterans and a portion of the store proceeds will go towards a community organization close to their hearts — the Magnus Veterans Foundation, also located in Dayton.
The Cofers also have a passion for supporting other small businesses and will have a few local vendors selling products in their store as well. Jennifer Cofer said, “The Dayton housing development and resident numbers have grown substantially over the last few years and we want to provide a convenient place for customers to stop in for a gift, card, piece of jewelry or chocolate truffles.”
