Alex Bogie wins Nowthen giant pumpkin contest
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Alex Bogie was barely into his teens when he decided to start gardening.
He grew up on a tiny lot in Northeast Minneapolis, but was inspired by seeing his grandmother garden and thought it was cool that gardeners could grow their own food. She helped him get started with his first vegetable garden.
Today, he’s an award-winning grower of giant pumpkins.
The Ham Lake man clinched first place at the giant pumpkin contest held during the Nowthen Heritage Festival on Sept. 24 with a 1,293-pound pumpkin, winning a $1,000 prize. About a week later, at the Anoka pumpkin weigh off, he won another first place with a 1,585-pounder and collected another $1,000.
And he’s saving the best for last. This weekend he plans to compete in the giant pumpkin weigh off in Stillwater with the largest pumpkin from his garden.
“It could possibly be right around 2,000 pounds,” he said.
Top winner at the Stillwater contest will take home $5,000.
A number of factors go into growing monster pumpkins, and weather is one of them.
“It’s been a spectacular fall,” Bogie said. “It’s been so warm. A lot of times it can be wet and cold in September, and that can just lead to a lot of problems in your patch.”
While he’s enjoying an exceptional season this year, all kinds of things can pose a problem for pumpkins, from wind, rain, hail, storms and floods to insects, mice and disease. In the past, Bogie has experienced some heartbreaking moments himself.
“It’s kind of like the Vikings: There’s always next year,” he said with a laugh.
Bogie keeps a close eye on his pumpkin patch, even sometimes getting up and checking on it in the middle of the night when the weather warrants it.
While growing the monster pumpkins takes commitment and dedication, it’s a hobby he loves.
“It’s just fun to watch these things grow. When they get growing so fast, I’m amazed,” he said.
To learn more about growing big pumpkins, he recommends the St. Croix Growers Association website at stcroixgrowers.org.
Giant Pumpkin Commonwealth approved
Chris Brown said this is the first year the giant pumpkin contest at the Nowthen Heritage Festival has been approved by the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth, a governing body that sets standards.
Brown, of Nowthen, manages the Nowthen contest. He said there are about 110 Great Pumpkin Commonwealth sites worldwide, and any measurements taken at those sites are accepted by the Guinness Book of World Records if a record is involved.
There are two other Great Pumpkin Commonwealth weigh-off sites in Minnesota besides Nowthen — Anoka and Stillwater.
