Princeton’s canoe and kayak rental program has returned to Riverside-Riebe Park on the Rum River.

Community Development Specialist Stephanie Hillesheim said the rental service currently runs Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Registration and more information is available at www.princetonmn.org.

Additionally, there are two campground spots in Riverside Park that remain open, Hillesheim said.

Lots 1 and 2 are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Other lots in the park must be reserved online via the city’s website.

