A 19-year-old man was fatally struck by a car early Monday morning in central Minnesota.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just after 1 a.m. on northbound Highway 169, just north of Zimmerman.
The State Patrol reports that Joshua Bartlett, of Princeton, walked out from the highway’s center median and was struck in the left lane by a Chevrolet Impala. Bartlett died at the scene. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the incident.
The driver of the Impala, 19-year-old Brady Puchalla of Princeton, was unharmed in the crash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.