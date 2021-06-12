A 19-year-old man was fatally struck by a car early Monday morning in central Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just after 1 a.m. on northbound Highway 169, just north of Zimmerman.

The State Patrol reports that Joshua Bartlett, of Princeton, walked out from the highway’s center median and was struck in the left lane by a Chevrolet Impala. Bartlett died at the scene. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the incident.

The driver of the Impala, 19-year-old Brady Puchalla of Princeton, was unharmed in the crash.

