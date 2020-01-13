Laura Johnsrud’s two high school-aged children are long past preschool and childcare ages.
But going through the childcare experience helped spark an idea: what if she and her husband opened a Primrose School in the northwest metro? Such a dream is now a reality, as the Johnsruds are franchise owners of the new location in Rogers.
Primrose Schools are a national system of accredited private preschools that “provide a premier early education and child care experience for children and families,” according to the Primrose website. “Our Franchise Owners, Leadership Teams and School Staff partner with parents to help build the right foundation for future learning and in life.” It is open to ages 6 weeks to 12 years, and offers before- and after-school and a summer program.
Johnsrud said she and husband Scott “never found what we were looking for” in local childcare. “Quality childcare is what always resonated with us,” she said. “It was what we missed, and we really wanted to bring that into the community.”
She and Scott have a corporate development background, and Primrose is their first venture into franchise ownership.
Rogers represents the 18th Primrose Schools location in the Twin Cities metro, joining 400-plus locations throughout the country for the Atlanta-based company.
The facility at 21035 135th Ave., is mostly constructed and offers 11,500-square-feet of building space, and 17,500 to 18,000-square-feet total space including four different age-group playgrounds. The facility features 11 classrooms and a full-service kitchen. Primrose is in the process of hiring 35 to 40 teaching and staff members to serve a capacity of 180 children.
“We offer early education and child care, with a focus on exclusive early learning curriculum,” Johnsrud said. “We are really focused on that early childhood journey.”
Primrose has a balanced learning curriculum developed by early education experts. The curriculum is consistent across all the Primrose schools nationwide.
Johnsrud said the Rogers location is anticipated to open in early February. The school is already pre-enrolling.
“We’re starting to have families tour our building and enroll,” she said. “We expect our teachers to be trained the Primrose way, and we want to make sure we deliver on that.”
Rogers resident Amanda Topp is the Director of School. She has two teenagers going to Rogers High School just up the road. Topp has been in the childcare profession for 17 years, and worked as a Certified Medical Assistant in medical pediatrics for seven years.
Primrose has transportation available for school field trips, and to pick up and drop off school aged children from school. The school hopes to serve the Rogers area extending to Otsego and possibly St. Michael.
“There’s not a school like Primrose in the area,” Johnsrud said. "The whole northwest metro quadrant is really ready for something like this.”
