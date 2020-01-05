The race is on for an open seat in House District 30A. Paul Novotny, who has been endorsed by Republicans, and Republican challenger Kathy Ziebarth will face off in the Tuesday, Jan. 14, primary election. The winner will take on DFLer Chad Hobot in the Feb. 4 special election. The seat opened with the resignation of Rep. Nick Zerwas, R-Elk River.
See Ziebarth's response to a Star News voter's guide questionnaire.
Kathy Ziebarth
Address: 19629 180th Ave. NW, Big Lake.
Age: 55 years young!
1. Briefly summarize your personal background and qualifications.
I’m an Ohio native, and graduated with my BSN from Kent State University in 1986. My first RN position was in pediatric bone marrow transplant and PICU in Cleveland. Following that, I was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Air Force Nurse Corps, and served in many locations, including deploying to Saudi Arabia during the Gulf War. As a Captain, I was assigned to Yokota Air Base, Japan, where I flew critical aeromedical missions throughout the Pacific Theater. I came to Minnesota in 1996 to attend graduate school at the Minneapolis VA School of Anesthesia and the University of Minnesota. I’m married with 2 teenage daughters.
2. Why did you decide to run for this office? If elected in this special election, do you see yourself running for reelection in the fall of 2020?
My interest in Minnesota government began in graduate school, when I took classes and followed a bill and a legislator throughout the session. When I graduated as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist, I continued to be involved with professional legislative issues, and have served on the Government Relations committee of my state association for 11 years, several years as Chair. I have testified before the House Licensing Division. As a veteran and healthcare professional, I bring a wealth of broad life experiences to my service as a State Representative. I will run for reelection in 2020.
3. The 2020 Minnesota Legislature will start its budget deliberations with a projected surplus of $1.3 billion, according to the Minnesota Office of Management and Budget. Constituents and interest groups have many ideas about what to do with this money. What ideas have you heard that you like? What ideas of your own do you have? What will your philosophy or approach be with regard to state budget deliberations?
Ideally, the surplus should be returned to the taxpayers. With a Democrat controlled House and Democrat Governor, that’s not likely. It could be used to reduce the excessive vehicle registration fees, could be returned to counties and earmarked for public emergency services, school safety, or roads. It could be used to eliminate the “sick tax” medical provider tax, which at $600 million/ year partially funds Medical Assistance and MN Care. We could eliminate the provider tax and fund those programs directly. I do not think it should be used to fund new programs. As a Republican and a conservative, this money should be returned to the hardworking taxpayers of this great state via a tax refund.
4. There has been talk about Tobacco 21 at the local level, county level and state level. Wright County has raised the age to 21 for people to buy tobacco products, and the federal government has authorized the raising of the age to 21 as well, with it going into effect later this year. Sherburne County voted 3-2 against raising the age, and some have suggested the decision should be made at the state level. What should be done with this issue at the state Legislature?
The December 20, 2019 FDA ruling that increases the federal minimum purchase age to 21 for all tobacco products, e-cigarettes, and vaping cartridges, has likely rendered state and local debates to raise the age to 21 as moot. Implementation of the new FDA rule by retailers remains unclear as of today, December 30th. The FDA website today reads: “It is now illegal for a retailer to sell any tobacco product – including cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes – to anyone under 21.” As a healthcare professional, I do not encourage or support tobacco use in any form, and understand medically how damaging tobacco use is.
5. There is a study being done to look at extending the Northstar Commuter Rail Line to St. Cloud. What do you hope the study finds? What should be done to increase ridership on the existing line? Should it be extended to St. Cloud?
I have a unique perspective on Northstar, because my older daughter rode it twice a day for 4 years to attend a specialty charter high school in the cities. There is currently a $660,000 study being conducted to determine the feasibility of extending Northstar to St. Cloud. We need to carefully balance costs, the priorities of the critical BNSF freight railway corridor, and access to public transportation for citizens. I would like to see comparison costs for Bus Rapid Transit lines as well, or a hybrid BRT plan for more midday service into and out of the cities.
6. What are your top three priorities if you are elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives?
My immediate priorities are working to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse in government programs. We now have a $140 million MNLARS system that still isn’t working as planned. We have HHS difficulties such as the $48 million wrongful payments to ineligible chemical dependency providers, and up to $100 million of identified fraudulent payments within the very troubled Child Care Assistance Program. Legislators need to focus on fiscal responsibility, the state budget, avoiding new programs and spending, and avoid future borrowing, given our current $1.3 billion surplus. And to the greatest extent possible, avoid “Omnibus Prime” gargantuan end of session bills.
7. What is your biggest accomplishment in public life?
I am very proud to be a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist, and I’ve spent all of my career as an anesthetist working in small rural and community hospitals in greater Minnesota, Wisconsin, and the Indian Health Service in Browning, Montana. Advanced Practice Registered Nurses are the lifeblood of many small rural and community hospitals, and allow citizens to have obstetric, emergency, and routine surgical care close to home, without having to travel long distances to urban facilities. I’m incredibly proud of my rural healthcare colleagues that work long hours serving their neighbors so people can have healthcare in their communities.
8. What’s something people may not know about you that is a source of pride?
Our family has been heavily involved with supporting youth performing arts for more than 13 years. Our oldest daughter became involved with musical theater and competitive choral performance at an early age, and she chose to attend a charter public high school, the St. Paul Conservatory for Performing Artists. Our youngest has been involved with traditional Chinese cultural dance, and danced for many seasons with Twin Cities Chinese Dance Center. My husband, John, has a vast array of audio technology skills and equipment, and I have served many times as Stage Manager for large performances, as well as crafting many stage props.
