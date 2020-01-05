The race is on for an open seat in House District 30A. Paul Novotny, who has been endorsed by Republicans, and Republican challenger Kathy Ziebarth will face off in the Tuesday, Jan. 14, primary election. The winner will take on DFLer Chad Hobot in the Feb. 4 special election. The seat opened with the resignation of Rep. Nick Zerwas, R-Elk River.
See Novotny's response to a Star News voter's guide questionnaire.
Paul Novotny
Address: 20035 Auburn St. NW, Elk River.
Age: 54
1. Briefly summarize your personal background and qualifications.
After graduation from the Elk River High School in 1983, I went on to get a degree in Law Enforcement from North Hennepin Community College. I worked as a Police Officer in Princeton before becoming a Deputy for the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office where I have had the privilege and honor of serving since 1989. I have had the opportunity to serve in many assignments including Firearms/Use of Force Instructor, Drug Task Force Officer as well as Investigative and Patrol Sergeant. My wife Nicole and I have two daughters, Emily and Shelby. We are proud members of Central Lutheran Church.
2. Why did you decide to run for this office? If elected in this special election, do you see yourself running for reelection in the fall of 2020?
My retirement from the Sheriff’s Office was already set for May 2020, when Rep. Zerwas announced his retirement. He has been such a great voice for District 30A, I want to continue his push for lower taxes, public safety, the 2nd Amendment and the sanctity of life.
This was an opportunity for me to continue serving the community I love in a new way. My long ties to the area will help me keep me focused on the needs of the district.
If elected I plan to seek re-election in the fall of 2020.
3. The 2020 Minnesota Legislature will start its budget deliberations with a projected surplus of $1.3 billion, according to the Minnesota Office of Management and Budget. Constituents and interest groups have many ideas about what to do with this money. What ideas have you heard that you like? What ideas of your own do you have? What will your philosophy or approach be with regard to state budget deliberations?
The first part is simple; the money should go back to the taxpayers that are responsible for it in the first place. Money left in the hands of the people will continue to grow.
We need to have people in state leadership that realize there is no free money, whatever the source of funding, State, Federal or local, first someone had to work hard to earn it.
I will push for ending Minnesota income tax on Social Security benefits for Senior Citizens and reduce the tax burden on small businesses.
4. There has been talk about Tobacco 21 at the local level, county level and state level. Wright County has raised the age to 21 for people to buy tobacco products, and the federal government has authorized the raising of the age to 21 as well, with it going into effect later this year. Sherburne County voted 3-2 against raising the age, and some have suggested the decision should be made at the state level. What should be done with this issue at the state Legislature?
Let me first say I’m a former smoker, and am very happy that before marrying my wife Nicole, she made me pick between cigarettes and her. Easy choice. I know the T-21 movement is well intentioned, but I don’t feel it is right to discriminate against adults. If a person is legally responsible for their actions, can serve in the military, sign contracts, get married and pay taxes at 18, they should be able to decide if they want to purchase a legal product. Would the movement be as strong if the age was raised to 31 or 41?
5. There is a study being done to look at extending the Northstar Commuter Rail Line to St. Cloud. What do you hope the study finds? What should be done to increase ridership on the existing line? Should it be extended to St. Cloud?
The study will probably reflect the wishes of the groups paying for it. Like past studies about the Northstar line it will most likely not reflect actual ridership. The line should not be extended to St. Cloud. There is already a nearly empty bus service running to Big Lake from St. Cloud.
6. What are your top three priorities if you are elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives?
a. Protecting your constitutional rights — Life, Free speech, 2nd amendment, property.
b. Return the Budget Surplus to taxpayers and end Social Security tax on seniors.
c. Public Safety
7. What is your biggest accomplishment in public life?
I cannot point to one thing but as I have driven the county lately I have reflected on the good things that have happened. I drive past the house on Eagle Lake where I got a save on a full-blown heart attack or the places I delivered babies. Now with me making this run for office I have had people that I haven’t had contact with in years that have reached out on Facebook and have messaged me about how a kind word back in the day made a difference. It’s the little things that add up.
8. What’s something people may not know about you that is a source of pride?
My father, Harold, was passionate about flying. When he became a parapelgic after an accident when I was 3, he thought he would never be able to fly in a private plane again. Sharing his love for flying with me, I worked hard to obtain my private pilot’s license and was able to take him into the air once again. Seeing the look on his face when we took off in that small 2 seat plane is something I will never forget. I was able to fulfill a dream and spend time with my hero all at the same time.
