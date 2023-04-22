Ella Johnson, Hannah Bruskiewicz and Hailee Zimpel to be honored on May 5
Three female student-athletes from ISD 728 will receive the most prestigious honor that can be awarded to a female high school athlete in the state of Minnesota: the Athena Award.
Senior Ella Johnson from Elk River, senior Hannah Bruskiewicz from Rogers and senior Hailee Zimpel from Zimmerman are the 2023 recipients of the Athena Award.
Johnson played basketball and volleyball and currently runs for the Elks girls track and field. She will play for the Montana State University women’s basketball team next season upon graduation from Elk River High School on Friday, June 9. Johnson received 12 letters in her three sports: four for basketball, three for volleyball and five for track and field. She was a captain for one season for all three teams and was a team MVP for basketball and volleyball. She won eight Northwest Suburban Conference awards for her athletic achievements. She was a three-time all-conference honoree in basketball and track and field and a two-time honoree in volleyball. Off the court, she is a member of the ERHS chapter of National Honor Society and won the distinguished academic achievement award in 2020, 2021 and 2022 and was an all-academic state honoree in 2021 and 2022. Johnson will study food and nutritional sciences at Montana State.
Bruskiewicz competes in the shot put for the Rogers track and field team and played on the Royals volleyball team and made state with the Royals in 2021 and 2022. The Royals volleyball team won the 2022 Northwest Suburban Conference regular-season championship with a record of 26-4 and finished fourth at the Class 4A state tournaments in both 2021 and 2022. She is a member of the RHS chapters of NHS and Youth in Government. Upon graduating from RHS on Thursday, June 9, Bruskiewicz will play volleyball for St. Cloud State University and major in environmental engineering.
Zimpel is a three-sport athlete, as she represented Zimmerman in both cross country and track and field, but she represented Elk River-Zimmerman in Nordic skiing during the winter season. She was a member of the Zimmerman cross country and track and field teams for six years and competed for the Elk River-Zimmerman Nordic skiing team for four seasons. Zimpel was a captain for all three teams and was a Team MVP for all three sports. Her favorite achievement as a high school athlete was finishing in the top 10 at all three state tournaments for two consecutive years and was a conference and section champion in all three sports. She has coached track and Nordic skiing at the youth level and is a member of the Minneapolis Ski Club. Zimpel was an all-academic honoree multiple times and is a member of the ZHS chapter of NHS. After she graduates from ZHS on Wednesday, June 7, Zimpel will attend Michigan Technological University in Houghton, Michigan, where she will study biological sciences while competing in cross-country, Nordic skiing and track and field.
The 51st annual Athena Awards ceremony is scheduled for Friday, May 5, at the Earle Brown Heritage Center in Brooklyn Center. The award luncheon begins at 11:15 a.m. and recognizes the athletic achievements of young female athletes from high schools in the Minneapolis and west Twin Cities metro area. Former Athena Award winner Connie Fortin, a leader in environmental protection and a senior project manager at Bolton and Menk, Inc., a public infrastructure firm, will be the keynote speaker. Reservations to attend the Athena Awards luncheon in advance must be sent to Kelsey Hans at Kelsey.Hans@minneapolisunited.org.
