Press release: Woman charged after shooting at boyfriend with gun

An Orrock Township woman was charged Thursday with second-degree assault after her boyfriend accused her of firing a handgun at him. The man said the gunshot narrowly missed his head before he wrestled the gun away from her and called 911, according to Sheriff Joel Brott. The man was not physically injured. Deputies responded just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday to a house in the 18000 block of 246th Avenue Northwest and arrested Renee Marie Kantor, 48. The 54-year-old victim told deputies that he was eating lunch when he and Kantor got into an argument, Brott said. Kantor pulled out a handgun and told him she was going to kill him. She then fired one shot that missed him and went through a wall of the house, Brott said. Kantor had her first court hearing Thursday after the criminal complaint and charge was filed by the Sherburne County Attorney’s Office.
