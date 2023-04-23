The International Crane Foundation (ICF) works worldwide to conserve cranes and the ecosystems, watersheds, and flyways on which they depend. We provide knowledge, leadership, and inspiration to engage people in resolving threats to cranes and their diverse landscapes. From its nearly 300-acre headquarters in Baraboo, Wisconsin, the ICF reach extends across the globe, with offices and staff in China, Uganda, Kenya, Zambia and South Africa, as well as Texas. It works through strong partnerships with local organizations, governments, universities, businesses and others in these regions. More than 125 ICF staff and associates work with a network of hundreds of specialists in 50 countries on five continents.
The Foundation is committed to a future where all 15 of the world’s crane species are secure. Through the charisma of cranes, ICF envisions a future where people work together for wild crane populations and the landscapes they depend on – and by doing so, find new pathways to sustain our water, land, and livelihoods. Visit savingcranes.org for more information and to support the work of ICF.
Baraboo, WI - April 21, 2023 – The International Crane Foundation (ICF) will conduct a helicopter survey to help locate Sandhill Crane nests near Briggsville, Wisconsin on Monday, April 24th and Tuesday April 25th. The survey will be conducted during daylight hours at the junction of northern COLUMBIA, southwestern MARQUETTE, and southeastern ADAMS counties. Although these are the planned dates, all are subject to change.
The helicopter survey is part of ICF’s long-term effort to monitor the local Sandhill Crane population. This region hosts one of the densest nesting populations of Sandhill Cranes known anywhere in the world. The most recent study was done in 2003, and researchers are looking to determine if the density has changed in 20 years. With this information, ICF will determine how local crane breeding density changes over time, and how breeding density might have on reproductive success and survival.
Searching by helicopter is the most efficient and least disruptive method of locating crane nests. Helicopter surveys allow the ICF to find the maximum number of nests in the shortest time by flying low over the major wetlands in the area and observing incubating birds on their nests. This survey technique does not harm the cranes. Although the birds may initially flush from nests, they quickly return as soon as the helicopter leaves the area.
The survey flights are designed to be as non-disruptive as possible. The flights entail flying low and slow over wetlands while sometimes stopping to hover. Flying low over houses and livestock is avoided and the helicopter does not land. This flight will not involve tourism of any kind. Our on-going study of the local crane population would not be possible without the support and cooperation of local landowners.
About International Crane Foundation
