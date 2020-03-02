Presidential primary set for Tuesday, March 3

Polls open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, for the presidential primary. They will close at 8 p.m.
Minnesota is joining Super Tuesday this year — joining 13 other states, including Texas and California, in perhaps the most consequential day of the presidential primary season.
This is Minnesota’s first presidential primary since 1992 and only the fourth in state history.
Here’s some things you should know.
You can vote in the primary no matter your party affiliation. However, you will have to select one major party in whose primary you’ll vote. Minnesota has four major parties: the Democratic-Farmer-Laborer, Republican, Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis and Legal Marijuana Now parties.
Only the DFL and GOP will host presidential primaries in 2020.
The candidate you vote for will be secret, but the chairs of all four major parties will get a list of who voted in the primary and the party with which they voted.
Early registration has closed for the primaries, but voters may register on March 3.
Voters on March 3 must be 18 years old on primary day to vote.
Only presidential candidates will be on the ballot. Primaries for other races are in August.
Republicans will have one candidate to choose from: President Trump.
DFLers have more choices. Michael Bennet, Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, John Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren, Marrianne Williamson, Andrew Yang and a space for uncommitted voters will all be on the primary ballot.
Many of those candidates on the ballot have already called it quits, but they still exist on paper in Minnesota.
You can still vote early. For in-person early voting, your local elections office is the spot through March 2. You may also vote early by mail, but your local elections office must have your ballot by 3 p.m. on primary day for it to count.
