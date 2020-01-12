Elk River, MN (55330)

Today

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 17F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 17F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected.