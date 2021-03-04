Preschool set to buy former activity center

First Step Preschool owner, city reach purchase agreement for $610,000; Thrive Elk River group had hopes of acquiring property for various community interests
by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Elk River City Council approved the sale of the former Elk River Library turned activity center on Feb. 16.
The operator of an Elk River preschool put in a $610,000 offer for the building. First Step Preschool has been in business for about 40 years.
“They have outgrown their current space and are definitely going to be moving somewhere,” IAG commercial representative Michael Sedley said in an email to City Administrator Cal Portner. “Hopefully, it will be in Elk River.”
Lisa Egan, the owner and director of First Step Preschool, told the Star News on March 1 the deal is not yet final, as she is working through building and financial details under a 60-day due diligence contingency.
The council received two offers on the property. Thrive Elk River, believed to be conglomerate of community interests, put in the other proposal. It had offered $300,000 for the property. Other than the sale agreement, there was no additional information on Thrive Elk River available.
It took council members less than 2 minutes to pass the resolution after completing a 40-plus minute closed session to review two proposals and come to a consensus on which it preferred, according to draft minutes of the Feb. 16 closed meeting that followed the Feb. 16 regular meeting and work session.
Elk River Mayor John Dietz closed the council’s work session at 8:54 p.m., noting the property to be discussed was the former activity center building at 413 Proctor Ave. The closed meeting was adjourned at 9:37 p.m. and the work session meeting was reopened.
It was moved by Council Member Matt Westgaard and seconded by Council Member Garrett Christianson to approve the sale of 413 Proctor Ave. to First Step Preschool for $610,000. The motion carried 5-0, with Dietz and Council Members Mike Beyer and Jennifer Wagner also approving the sale.
In addition to city staff, the meeting also was attended by IAG commercial representatives Sedley and Jeff LeFavre.
The council’s work session was adjourned a 9:38 p.m.
