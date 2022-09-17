by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Elk River Area School District’s new executive director of business services cut to the chase in a report about how the school district’s preliminary levy is shaping up for 2022 school taxes payable in 2023.
“It’s looking like a 9.19% increase,” Andrew Almos said, noting there could still be changes but at this point they would likely be minor.
That’s an increase of about $5.7 million over last year’s levy, which was $62.4 million.
The two biggest drivers are student growth at about 400 students and inflation increases the amount that is levied.
The grand total for the preliminary levy is $68,163,873.08. The breakdown of that between voter-approved levies and legislated levies is $40 million for the voter-approved variety and $28.1 million for those required by state and federal legislation, Almos said.
The school district has assembled a 40-page document that will go to the state after the Elk River Area School Board approves the preliminary levy at its next meeting. It has to be approved by the end of September.
District 728 has historically adopted the maximum allowable levy and adjusts it before December, when the final levy will need to be approved.
“The majority of levy is tied to student enrollment,” Almos said. “With 400 more kids, more levy dollars (flow to the district) to educate those students.”
As for school district levies, they are not immune to inflation.
“These referendum dollars are tied to inflation,” Almos said. “It’s a great thing for our district. It helps us do those (capital) projects and pay those bills.”
Final certification is set for the Dec. 12 meeting.
School Board Director Joel Nelson noted the levy fluctuates quite a bit, acknowledging the increase has been half as much in the past and even much less than that.
Almos reiterated with student growth and inflation reaching 7% or 8% it does change considerably.
School Board Director Shane Steinbrecher sought clarification on what this increase means in the grand scheme of things. He asked what percentage is the levy of all district revenue.
Almos said it represents about 13%, with the majority of funds coming from state and federal government.
“If you break that down further, will it be an 9% increase (to taxpayers)?” Steinbrecher asked, knowing there are lots of factors in play that determine what happens to a person’s taxes.
Almos and Superintendent Dan Bittman said it depends on individual property, its classification and the market values.
Steinbrecher said there will be shock and awe with a 9% increase, but the assessments will have much more to say about people’s tax bills.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.