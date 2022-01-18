Caucuses are scheduled for Feb. 1 in Minnesota.

Proceedings will begin at 7 p.m.

The local arm of the Republican party announced the purpose of this year’s caucus will be to elect delegates to the local Senate/House District Republican conventions, which will be held on March 19.

Additional business will be to conduct a straw poll for gubernatorial candidates.

The Elk River precincts and Otsego P-3 for both Republicans and DFLers will caucus at the Elk River High School.

The Big Lake City and Township precincts will caucus at Big Lake High School.

Load comments