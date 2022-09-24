The scene from high above all the activity at the 2022 Otsego Prairie Festival on Sept. 17. The day started with rain but it moved out granting more than 7,500 people a chance to take in the sights, sounds and flavors of the popular community festival.
Left: Live animals were part of the petting zoo at the Otsego Prairie Festival.
Another view from above of the festival. This one highlights the record number of food trucks.
Connie Schwecke
The scene from high above all the activity at the 2022 Otsego Prairie Festival on Sept. 17. The day started with rain but it moved out granting more than 7,500 people a chance to take in the sights, sounds and flavors of the popular community festival.
Connie Schwecke
Otsego Rod and Custom Car Club club members and volunteers.
Bingo!
The Bank of Elk River provided the jumpies and laser tag that were hits with the kids.
Sarah Ames and her Irish wolfhound in a 1971 Ford LTD.
Kids got a chance to hand paint the blade of a plow truck.
Kids got a chance to hand paint the blade of a plow truck.
Pancake breakfast hosted by the Elk River and Otsego Lions.
The Elk River and Otsego Lions hosted a pancake breakfast to get the day going.
This boy enjoyed his time an antique tractor at the Sept. 17 Otsego Prairie Festival.
An early morning rain dampened the grounds, but it cleared out in time for food trucks, vendors and others to move in to the delight of a crowd estimated at 7,500 to 8,000 people who turned out for the annual Otsego Prairie Festival, according to Otsego Parks and Recreation Director Nick Jacobs.
The event was held Saturday, Sept. 17.
City officials called it a grand day and thanked everyone who came out.
Event partners included the Otsego Lions, Otsego Rod and Custom Car Club, Gifts Anonymous, The Bank of Elk River and numerous other sponsors, volunteers and vendors.
The Otsego and Elk River Lions provided a pancake breakfast and Gifts Anonymous hosted the bingo tent that saw great attendance and great pots for the winners, according to Otsego Mayor Jessica Stockamp.
Seven food trucks, a record number, were available this year with a wide variety of food. There were egg rolls, tacos, BBQ, lobster and more, Jacobs said.
The Bank of Elk River provided the jumpies and laser tag that were hits with the kids. The touch-a-truck was also popular, and gave kids a chance to hand paint the blade of a plow truck. The petting zoo was back thanks to a new vendor after last year’s vendor couldn’t make it.
The one casualty of the rain was the bean bag tournament.
Otsego Rod and Custom was there again.
“Even with a rainy start we had over 130 cars show up,” Stockamp said. “There were lots of beautiful cars.”
Music was provided by the Todd Hurst Duo and Mojo Monks.
The fireworks, which were put on by Premiere Pyrotechnics at the end of the day, had people talking, especially about the finale that had some people saying it was the best yet at the festival.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.