Power goes out in parts of Elk River, including at Walmart

The Elk River Walmart lost power about 5 p.m. on April 20, and had to lock its entrance doors.

The retailer lost its ability to process credit card payments. People who could pay with cash waited in long lines,

The Star News has reached out the Elk River Police Department and Elk River Municipal Utilities to see what happened.

Reports circulating on social media suggested a tree fell on power lines along 181st Avenue (Sherburne County Road 12) that runs behind Walmart and in front of Hillside Park in Elk River.

