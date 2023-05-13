by Jim Boyle
Editor
Phil Lutgen believes if you’re not growing or changing, and you’re standing still, you are falling behind.
“You need to challenge yourself to stay current and relevant,” the Otsego businessman told the Star News from his bottle shop in Otsego.
Phil and Diane Lutgen and their daughter Lauren Stock own and operate the Pour Bottle Shop and two more businesses in Otsego — the Pour Wine Bar & Bistro and Pour Cocktails & Bites.
The Lutgens also have a wine bar and bottle shop in Champlin. They feel between the five of them there family business well positioned.
The bottle shop is at 15704 90th St. NE, and the wine bar and bistro is attached. The cocktail bar, located at 9125 Quaday Ave. NE, Otsego, is new.
The Lutgens previously had Drake O’Niell’s at the Quaday Avenue location. It was a traditional Irish American pub they opened in May 2018.
“It was so traditional that we found ourselves in this sea of Bar and Grills,” Lutgen said. “I didn’t really want to be a bar and grill. I wanted to be an upscale Irish pub, because we make our food from scratch. We do a lot of stuff, but our clients were comparing us to all the bars and grills.”
After beating their “heads against the wall,” they concluded people weren’t getting it and they were not going to.
They started thinking about what’s missing in the area. They decided it was a cocktail bar and lounge. They decided to make the change.
“We closed Drake’s in October last year and opened the cocktail bar and lounge in November,” Lutgen said.
Pour Cocktail Bar & Bites came to life as a concept the Lutgens and their daughter Lauren Stock developed.
They wanted a place where people could go for a craft cocktail and a real lounge atmosphere — low lights and live music.
“We offer small bites of food, craft cocktails made with fresh ingredients and quality products,” Stock said. “Live music happens two to four times a week, and we are constantly rotating drinks and food items.”
Cocktail bars have been hot, but people often have to drive a distance.
“Those two things don’t always work well together,” Phil said. “If you want to have a couple cocktails, you want to be five minutes home, not 35 minutes.”
When the Lutgens opened the bottle shop 10 years ago, they couldn’t sell enough beer, “and you had to have everyone’s beer around you on draft.”
Lutgen has far fewer beers on tap now.
People didn’t stop drinking beers, Phil said.
“They just went to the breweries,” he said. “It was a major shift. It was beer and wine, beer and wine. Cocktails were secondary. People were still having a cocktail.”
While beer drinkers went to the breweries, people started asking for bourbon and then asking for more bourbon.
“All of a sudden we’re selling more cocktails than beer,” Phil said.
Early returns on the cocktail bar have been good.
“Everyone is saying thank you,” Phil said. “It’s what the town needed. They’re pretty Jonesie about it. It’s bougie.
“The girls sit down on the couches, have a cocktail and have their conversations. We do music on Wednesdays and Thursdays pretty much guaranteed. Some Fridays and Saturdays, too.”
The plan is to have a patio out front and to doll it up a little so it’s a little more comfortable.
“We’re excited to see what the next year brings,” Phil said.
