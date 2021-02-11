The Sherburne Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting a poster contest for fifth grade students in Sherburne County.

Posters should be designed around the theme “Healthy Forests=Healthy Communities.” Prizes are awarded to the top four posters. Area fifth grade teachers, home-school parents or co-ops interested in participating should contact Franny at fgerde@sherburneswcd.org. The posters are due March 8.

Load comments