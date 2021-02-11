The Sherburne Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting a poster contest for fifth grade students in Sherburne County.
Posters should be designed around the theme “Healthy Forests=Healthy Communities.” Prizes are awarded to the top four posters. Area fifth grade teachers, home-school parents or co-ops interested in participating should contact Franny at fgerde@sherburneswcd.org. The posters are due March 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.