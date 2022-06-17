by Jim Boyle
Editor
Torn and tattered American flags were retired by Elk River American Legion Post 112 on Tuesday, June 14, in a solemn ceremony but at a new location known more for RPMs and the buzz of machines tooling around race tracks and winding courses through wooded acreage.
The retirement ceremony was held at ERX Motor Park, 21591 Highway 169, in Elk River, for the first time.
Greg Artman, Post 112 commander, called the event a great success.
“Even though the temperature was in the mid 90s, the turnout was great,” he said. “Our hosts, the ERX team, were absolutely wonderful to work with from the very first phone call.”
The Elk River American Legion has been celebrating Flag Day for more than 40 years — at the very least, according to Artman.
The American Legion Post 112, which was chartered in 1919, began retiring flags locally as early as the 1970s, according to the organization’s records.
The local Legion has performed the ceremony at many venues — from Becker, Otsego, Zimmerman and Ramsey. It had been held at Veterans Lake in Ramsey for more than a decade.
After 2021’s ceremony, many members asked to find a venue to serve the post and bring it back to the Elk River community, Artman said.
So the search began with a call to Elk River Mayor John Dietz, who referred him to the fire chief. Artman said both gentlemen immediately supported the idea to move the ceremony back home.
“We discussed the northern part of town when the ERX Motor Park came up,” Artman said. “It made great sense as the Honor Guard already performs the presentation of colors during racing events.”
ERX was a welcoming host from the start.
“The whole company, from the top down, is dedicated to the community, the veterans and our military members that are currently serving,” Artman said. “Their facility was a perfect setup to host the event. It was very user friendly and provided the needs for the guests which included facilities.”
Artman said ERX’s chalet made the handling of the heat so much better with the breeze. It was a great spot to serve a meal afterward, too. The venue is also handicap accessible, which made it much safer for elderly members to attend, the commander added.
Legion Post 112 worked with Heidi Goodin. ERX’s business manager, and two other motor park staff members who helped with the setup for the event, which
Artman said allowed Post 112 the ability to concentrate on the actual ceremony of honoring the flag itself.
The preparation of the flag ceremony started the day before by sorting and separating them. The Elk River American Legion, located at 525 Railroad Drive, accepts flags to be retired throughout the year. The flags retired last week came from the general public, the city, businesses and from other Legion posts in the area.
The number of flags are not counted as that is not important, Artman said.
“The ceremony is only meant to honor the flag and the caskets it may have draped and the serving men and women who have given the ultimate sacrifice for our country,” Artman said
The American Legion Honor Guard performed a funeral service on Flag Day before arriving at ERX for the ceremony that started at 5 p.m.
The Legion follows American Legion protocol in the disposal of the flags. The Ceremony for Disposal of Unserviceable Flags was adopted by the American Legion in 1937 and outlines the procedure for proper disposal of American flags by burning.
It was 1937 when Resolution 440 standardized the flag retirement ceremony, which includes the lowering and replacement of a flag for inspection and retirement.
A flag which had flown at ERX was used as the starter flag in the barrels by SAL Commander Glen Haugen, Post 112 Member Adam Nosbush, Past Vice Commander Bernard Richter and Post 112 supporter Cory Hartje.
The Honor Guard members performing the ceremony were: Post Commander Artman, HG Commander; Past Commander Tom Kulkay, bugle; Past Commander Vern Draxler, rifle; Past Commander Jerry Takle, rifle; Past Commander Ron Walz, rifle; Member Director Bill Stevenson, flag; Sons of the American Legion Commander Glen Haugen, fire; Adjutant Greg Crow, rifle; Vice Commander Vaughn Smith, rifle; Vice Commander Keith Quammen, rifle; Sgt. at Arms Jerry Stange, rifle; and Chaplain/PSO Paul Denneson, rifle.
“The 2022 Flag Day Retirement Ceremony was a great success for humbly honoring the flags, the veterans, Post 112 and its members, ERX Motor Park and the community of Elk River,” Artman said.
The Auxiliary also presented education materials for kids on flag etiquette and Americanism as well as having flags for purchase.
ERX officials and Post 112 already have the 2nd Annual Flag Day Retirement on the calendar for June 14, 2023.
