Livonia, Zimmerman in preliminary talks after township hears of Elk River Landfill’s changing interest in township land
by Jim Boyle
Editor
Preliminary talks between officials representing the Livonia Township Board of Supervisors and the Zimmerman City Council recently began to explore the possibility of a merger of the city and township.
But before township and city officials got too far into their fact-finding mission, however, rumors and accusations began to fly in coffee shops and on social media.
Livonia Township has since taken steps to calm the waters and let people know that talks are still their infancy, and they realize there are many questions still to be answered.
The township has been putting its efforts of late on sorting fact from fiction for their residents. To do that the township sent a letter to its residents explaining what work had been given to a small group of township supervisors and council persons, what they know so far and what they don’t know yet.
“Our original plan was to wait until we had more information before we came to you for input,” a Nov. 4 letter from township supervisors and the township’s office staff stated. “With recent social media activity, we thought it would be best to tell what we know and what we don’t know yet.”
Township supervisors also brought attorney Troy Gilchrist to the Nov. 22 regular township board meeting to lay out what the exploratory process will look like and answer the questions that can be answered so far. The meeting room was full and many addressed the board during its open forum portion of the meeting.
“There are still concerns, but I think we have sorted the facts from the fiction,” Township Supervisor Kevin Hiller told the Star News on Nov. 23. “There are still concerns, and we’re going to work on finding answers and working through the process to see if we can find answers to (our liking). We all want what’s best for the township.”
Hiller said the top three concerns are over what the move would do to taxes, representation and land use. People want to know what it will do their taxes. People want to know whether representation will be equal, and whether people will be able to use their land just the same as they have been up to now.
Both township and city officials say they haven’t learned anything that tells them to cut off talks. Zimmerman City Council members have said the pros will outweigh the cons and it’s worth looking at. Township officials have said if it’s not in the best interest of the township, the city and township won’t merge.
The city and the township have worked together in the past on providing recreational programming and building a fire station and community center that recently opened. They have also struck an orderly annexation agreement before, but talk of a merger never got any further than talk.
New wrinkle
There’s a new wrinkle to consider as township and city officials meet, and that is that Waste Management has its eyes on land in the township for its municipal solid waste once it fills the Elk River Landfill. Livonia officials explained that in their letter to residents, noting it’s a $2 million question.
Hiller has said that he doesn’t want to look back 10 years from now and field questions from folks asking why supervisors didn’t take action to consider its options and future.
Livonia Township and the city of Zimmerman were in an orderly annexation agreement that expired Jan. 1, 2021. Livonia Township was open to the possibility of negotiating a new orderly annexation agreement with the city of Zimmerman.
When local officials heard from Waste Management and learned it was eyeing the space in Livonia Township used for construction debris to handle garbage once the Elk River Landfill to the south is full, the issue made it to the forefront of both the township and council. EspeciaPplly since the current landfill within the Elk River city limits will reach its maximum capacity in five or six years, which is earlier than expected, due to Great River Energy’s elimination of its garbage burning plant that created refuse-derived fuel.
The process of getting the permits from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and converting construction debris to municipal solid waste will take around four years or longer, according to the township’s letter to residents.
“Their proposal is not to create a new landfill in the township, but is instead to convert our current one,” the Nov. 4 letter to residents states.
Waste Management currently pays the city of Elk River per ton of waste, which last year amounted to approximately $2,100,000 per year in fees. That money could flow to the township if and when contracts are drawn up to accept.
“They anticipate the landfill could be in operation for 20-25 years,” the Nov. 4 letter states. “In other words, $40-50 million could come to our community. The possibilities of what could be done in the area with that money are endless.”
The Zimmerman City Council has long been receptive to the idea of a merger and has welcomed the preliminary discussions and shared concerns about losing out on an opportunity.
Council members had a discussion Nov. 15 about the preliminary talks, and Zimmerman Mayor Nick Stay sought and got approval to incur legal expenses as the pros and cons of a merger and orderly annexation are considered over the next year.
Rumors have circulated that Elk River was considering a hostile annexation of the land in Livonia Township, and township officials have expressed concern about that, but they have not found truth to the rumor.
City and township officials have met with Elk River Mayor John Dietz.
“We were told the City of Elk River is not in favor of a hostile annexation,” the letter states. “We have no reason not to take the Mayor at his word; however, there is nothing stopping a new mayor or council from pursuing annexation in the future. We felt it is better to be proactive rather than reactive to an uncertain future.”
Hiller and fellow Township Supervisor Todd Maloney have been selected to meet with Zimmerman Mayor Stay and Zimmerman Council Member Jay Whiting. They have been accompanied by their attorneys at a couple of meetings.
And the decision was made to have Gilchrist give a presentation on Nov. 22 so residents could hear straight from the attorney what township supervisors know from the exploration process so far.
“Nothing is going to happen overnight,” Hiller said, noting it could easily take a whole year to study and get all of the township supervisors’ and public’s questions answered.
Township feels more connected to Zimmerman than Elk River
Township officials have expressed a sentiment that they have a lot more in common with the city of Zimmerman than the city of Elk River.
“We decided to reach out and explore to see if there’s reason for us to become one entity,” Hiller said. “We have had two meetings. We have a long ways to go, but I know we haven’t run into any stumbling blocks yet saying this is not going to happen. I’m not saying it’s going to, but we haven’t run into any saying no, it will not.
“I think we have a pretty good opportunity to do something really meaningful for the community. I am excited about it.”
Another possibility is to enter into an orderly annexation agreement with the city of Zimmerman, but that would not stop a city from being able to annex all or part of the township.
“We believe it is important to ensure the potential revenue from the landfill stays local and will benefit our residents,” the Nov. 4 letter to Livonia Township residents states. “If Zimmerman were to annex the landfill property, we would accomplish that goal. It seems to us that this is the best solution available.
“We also believe that as the area grows, there is a real possibility of additional annexation in the future. Rather than wait to be taken piece by piece, we decided to talk with the City of Zimmerman representatives to see if there is common interest and if the time has come to be one entity instead of two.”
Council supportive of exploring merger with Livonia Township
Stay, Whiting and Council Member Linda Frederick also expressed support for becoming one. The council voted 5-0 to authorize attorney fees for the exploration of such a move.
“When you’re from Livonia Township you don’t say you’re from Livonia Township,” Stay said. “You say you’re from Zimmerman.
“I took this as an opportunity to learn more about what the possibilities were versus the negatives. Once you take a look at rural versus urban areas and what the possibilities are within them, it has been an eye opener on how little change there would be when you do it.”
Whiting said he has always wondered why the two entities weren’t merged before.
“I was given all these reasons, and they made sense and were legitimate. But they don’t apply anymore. I think the benefits for the city outweigh the negatives. I think there’s a lot of reasons for us to do it as a city outside of the landfill. There’s ... good and bad, but I think the positives outweigh the negatives. I think it will make us a stronger community.”
Frederickson said she thinks it’s a great idea to join together.
“I have always liked working with Livonia, and I did before when I was on the council and when I was mayor,” she said.
Both Stay and Frederickson cautioned people from worrying that a merger would trigger large expansions to the city’s sewer and water system.
“I’m not interested in a $7 million sewer project to run it to 13 homes,” Stay said. “If there’s a road project that makes some sense to move some water and sewer up the street, I (would support) putting the lines in. I’m not forcing anyone to hook up.”
Questions will eventually get answered
Hiller reiterated on Nov. 23 talks remain in their infancy.
“There’s so many what-ifs,” he told the Star News. “If we find we don’t like the answers, then all bets will be off.”
He did say, however, a merger could give Livonia Township more control over its future than if it remains a township. It will be able negotiate the conditions of the governmental bodies coming together as one.
One additional advantage to being one larger community is that the population would top 10,000, a threshold that would give the community access to additional monies from the state of Minnesota for State Aid for roads.
