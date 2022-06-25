Cal Portner

Cal Portner

Elk River Mayor John Dietz reported on June 20 the conclusions of the June 6 performance review of City Administrator Cal Portner.

For the review each of Portner’s direct reports and each council member and the mayor rated the administrator on a series of different categories.

Dietz said the council, in general, is pleased with Portner’s performance. He noted there has been improvement in some areas that were questioned in the last annual review.

“Overall, the council gave Cal an exceeds expectations rating,” Dietz said.

Load comments