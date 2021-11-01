A portion of the Great Northern Trail in Elk River will be closed Nov. 6-14 during firearm deer hunting season to ensure the safety of trail users, according to the Elk River Police Department. The trail closure area is from 217th Avenue, north to the Elk River city limits. The closure will be marked with signs.
